Opening date revealed for new 24-hour gym - and when you can get a sneak peak

An eagerly anticipated 24-hour gym will open their doors within weeks.

The Gym Group will officially open their new Lowestoft base on Tuesday, March 3, although residents will be able to get a sneak peak of the centre from February 22.

The gym, at the Gateway Retail Park on Tower Road, will be open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

General manager James Elliott said: "We are hugely excited to announce our opening date.

"The response from local residents has been overwhelming and we cannot wait for all the people who have joined already to be able to come and enjoy the facility.

"We will be bringing an exciting and honest concept to Lowestoft.

"A concerp where people can join a gym for great value and not feel tied into a lengthy contract.

"Instead, they have the freedom to be in charge of how long they are with us.

"It's then our job to ensure we help them on their journey, provide the best standards and always ensure there is a friendly face to support."

In an effort to make "health and fitness facilities accessible and affordable to everyone," the gym will offer free classes, parking, and wifi for members on a non-contract basis.

The site will join more than 170 others in the Gym Group, including two in Norwich and one in Ipswich, following the opening of the retail park last year.

Mr Elliott said: "Members can expect a gym packed full of all the latest equipment and the quantity the ensure they do not spend their workout waiting for others, as well as a team of local personal trainers who will be motivated to help and a management team highly driven to deliver the best customer service experience.

"Our ethos is all about helping anyone and everyone find their fit and it makes us proud being able to offer this to the lovely people of Lowestoft.

"We will be open to view from February 22 and I recommend all members to come and meet the team and see the gym in all its glory before we open."

The area has seen a surge in the popularity and demand for gyms, with Palms gym in Hopton having recently been redeveloped as part of a £250,000 upgrade.

Meanwhile in Bungay, the council-owned Bungay Pool and Gym has shut until the summer as a multi-million pound revamp takes place.