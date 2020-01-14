See inside this seaside B&B for sale for offers over £420,000

The guesthouse in Gorleston which is for sale. Pic: Minors & Brady

A guesthouse with a total of 13 bedrooms which is situated just a few minutes from the beach in Gorleston has just gone up for sale.

The Avalon hotel, Clarence Road comes with 11 guest bedrooms and en suites as well as two private bedrooms so a business owner can live in. And being in a popular location for tourists, the property has brought in, on average, £75,000 a year for the past seven years.

Inside there is a living room, a dining room set out for guests and kitchen as well as a second kitchen with industrial facilities.

Outside is a a rear courtyard.

Estate agents Minors & Brady described it as a "successful business opportunity. Located just moments away from the Gorleston seafront, Minors & Brady are delighted to present to the market this successful B&B located in the popular 'up and coming' seaside town of Gorleston-on-Sea, known for its wide stretch of sandy beaches."

The guesthouse's own website adds: "Take the steps or easy slopes down to the promenade and Gorleston's fantastic beach with gently sloping light sands in the bay, with a large dog free area for the children and a paddling pool for the little ones.

"There are a few amusements, cafes, shops, but no big sell here, we leave that to our neighbours, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft. We do, however, boast plenty for you to enjoy, including golf, tennis, bowling, putting etc. plus the Pavilion Theatre and Ocean Room Ballroom."