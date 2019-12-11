Greater Anglia postpones introduction of 111 new trains

The chaotic roll-out of new trains in the region has taken a fresh twist, with the next wave of 111 vehicles postponed to "complete software development".

The first Bombardier electric trains, part of a 1.4bn investment by Greater Anglia, need "longer than expected" and will not be in place by the end of the year.

The train company has invested the money in three types of trains, the Stadler electric trains, Stadler bi-mode trains which switch between diesel and electric, and Bombardier electric trains.

The Bombardier trains will run on the electrified parts of the Greater Anglia network running out of King's Lynn.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "Our Bombardier trains are expected to enter passenger service in spring 2020. The manufacturer, Bombardier, needed longer than they expected to complete software development.

"They have assured us that production is being ramped up, with extra staff at their Derby factory so that our customers can benefit from these state-of-the-art trains as quickly as possible."

The company has had hundreds of trains cancelled or delayed this week, prompting an apology to passengers.

Bombardier has been approached for comment.