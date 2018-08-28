Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

One million commuters using Cambridge to Norwich line proves business boom for county

PUBLISHED: 13:57 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 01 February 2019

More than one million passengers used the Cambridge to Norwich line last year. Picture: Archant

More than one million passengers used the Cambridge to Norwich line last year. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2015

One is famous for its university and punting, the other its castle, two cathedrals and Alan Partridge.

More than one million passengers used the Cambridge to Norwich line last year. Picture: Sonya DuncanMore than one million passengers used the Cambridge to Norwich line last year. Picture: Sonya Duncan

However, new figures suggest a growing bond between the cities of Norwich and Cambridge.

Figures from Greater Anglia show that more than 35,000 additional passengers made journeys between the cities in 2018, with more than one million passengers in total.

It is believed the increase is due to a number of factors, such as a willingness to commute to work, the growing reputations of both cities and ongoing traffic problems at the A14 in Cambridge.

Barry Stone, chair of Norfolk County Council’s business and property committee, says the figures were a boost for Norwich and Norfolk.

More than one million passengers used the Cambridge to Norwich line last year. Picture: Ian BurtMore than one million passengers used the Cambridge to Norwich line last year. Picture: Ian Burt

He added: “People are coming into the city to in increasing numbers and it just goes to show that Norfolk has a thriving and vibrant business community.”

The line stops at Wymondham, Attleborough, Thetford, Brandon and Ely on the way to Cambridge.

The line allows specialists to travel into Norfolk to work at someone of its world leading centres.

Mr Stone added: “We have the Research Park next to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as well which is world leading in food research and technology.

Head of the business and property committee Barry StoneHead of the business and property committee Barry Stone

“People going out of Norwich on the line shows work we are doing a long the A11 corridor because it’s out of the city we are working to build some houses and businesses.”

Greater Anglia is expecting the number of commuters on the line to increase as it launches new trains and a service to Stansted Airport.

Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia’s head of corporate affairs, said, “The Norwich to Cambridge train service is extremely important to commuter, business and leisure travellers in these key regional centres, and the towns along the route, providing an attractive alternative to the A11.

“It also supports sustainable economic growth, linking thriving business, education and health sectors.

“With the introduction of our brand new fleet of trains just around the corner, we look forward to improving passengers’ journeys.”

In 2017 a Cambridge North station was opened, which saw more than half a million passengers last year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists