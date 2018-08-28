Search

Advanced search

First look at Great Yarmouth train station’s new £710,000 entrance

PUBLISHED: 17:54 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:54 21 November 2018

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Visitors to Great Yarmouth will be treated to a smarter welcome following a major revamp of the town’s train station forecourt worth £710,000.

It is hoped the redeveloped entrance and surrounding areas will help attract more visitors to the town centre.

The improvements include clearer pedestrian and cycle routes from the station through to the Vauxhall Bridge river crossing and town centre, clearer areas for taxi parking and improved lighting, seating and soft landscaping.

The scheme has been funded by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership’s Growth Deal with central government, which is designed to improve transport and infrastructure across the county.

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreat Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader Graham Plant said the redevelopment of the forecourt is “great news”.

“The station looks much smarter and more appealing to people who come to the town,” he said. “It is a piece of the jigsaw for the overall town masterplan which is great news.

“The redevelopment hasn’t caused disruption for visitors and will make it easier for people to access an already popular destination.”

Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury.Great Yarmouth Rail Station renovation revealed. Picture: Neil Didsbury.

Work on the forecourt started in April and is designed to help increase footfall and encourage more people to use rail links in the area.

The improvements tie in with the borough council’s town centre masterplan which aims to enhance the sense of arrival in the town.

Chairman of the environment, development and transport committee for Norfolk County Council Martin Wilby said: “I am really pleased with how it looks now it is finished.

“It looks a lot smarter and will give visitors a warm welcome on arrival to Great Yarmouth.”

East Anglian-based writer Ruthie Collins has written a poem featured on the forecourt’s new paving design.

She described it as an “honour” for her poem Yarmouth Sublime to form part of the revamp.

Additional improvements include new drop-off bays close to the station and a larger car park next to Acle New Road.

A total of £2.2m of the LEP’s Local Growth Fund has been allocated for improvements in the railway station area.

Previous phases of the project included improvements to The Conge and North Quay.

Plans for the final phase involve a cycle link from the station to the market place.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

How landlord and tenant can join together to mitigate rates liability

Owners of empty properties may well want to consider using short-term letting to mitigate their liability for rates Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Empty shops and offices receive a complete exemption from business rates for three months after they become vacant. But, what happens after that? asks Simon Button, of Steeles Law.

Ad Feature Why East Anglia’s top performers are going back to the classroom

Tony Wenham
Degree apprenticeships act as a helping hand/enabler that allow businesses to more easily engage with providers Picture: Jake Peet/UEA

Even the brightest and best trained people can benefit from upskilling in new and highly relevant disciplines.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Updated ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

High Lodge, ROARR and Sea Life named best attractions in East of England

Sea Life in Great Yarmouth is just one of the many attractions in the Merlin Entertainments group.

‘It helped me as a father’ – Norwich dad praises firm’s parental leave policy as figures show hundreds are signing up

Craig Southworth with his son Robson who is now nine months old. Picture: Craig Southworth

House of Fraser is to close its Chapelfield store in Norwich

Shutting up shop. The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When House of Fraser came to Norwich: What the department store meant to our retail scene

Looking out over the Chapelfield development in Norwich, November 2004. Picture: Bill Smith

Great Yarmouth businesses prepare for glitzy Spirit of Enterprise Awards

3sun Group, Business of the Decade Award at last year's Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2017 Picture: James Bass Photography

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide