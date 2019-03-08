Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

PUBLISHED: 13:19 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 05 November 2019

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Four fish and chips shops in Norfolk have been named Good Food Award 2020 winners.

The annual accolades are given out to businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to industry benchmarks in their category."

You may also want to watch:

Norwich businesses Orford Plaice in the city centre, Chish and Fips in Angel Road and Boundary Fish Bar in Aylsham Road were all recognised in the latest awards, as was My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston.

The Good Food Awards For Fish and Chips are by invitation only and judged "by a strict policy scorecard" and the evaluation of customer feedback over the last 12 months.

Repeat winners have to maintain the initial standards that gained them entry.

There are also Good Food Award categories for hotels, takeaways and gastropubs.

Most Read

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Road set to close for six weeks for pavement works

Drivers are set to face delays because of road works. Picture: Chris Bishop

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Nick Conrad in bid to become Conservative MP

BBC Radio Norfolk Breakfast Show host Nick Conrad has quit in a bid to win a chance to stand as a Tory candidate in the general election in Broadland. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Boy, 13, admits taking two knives into high school

A pupil has admitted taking two knives into North Walsham High School Picture: Google Maps

Whale seen off Norfolk coast was ‘the size of a snall fishing boat’

A humpback whale is believed to have been seen off Cley in Norfolk Picture: Wikipeadia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists