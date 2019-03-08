Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award
PUBLISHED: 13:19 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 05 November 2019
Four fish and chips shops in Norfolk have been named Good Food Award 2020 winners.
The annual accolades are given out to businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to industry benchmarks in their category."
Norwich businesses Orford Plaice in the city centre, Chish and Fips in Angel Road and Boundary Fish Bar in Aylsham Road were all recognised in the latest awards, as was My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston.
The Good Food Awards For Fish and Chips are by invitation only and judged "by a strict policy scorecard" and the evaluation of customer feedback over the last 12 months.
Repeat winners have to maintain the initial standards that gained them entry.
There are also Good Food Award categories for hotels, takeaways and gastropubs.