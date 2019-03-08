Four Norfolk fish and chips shops win national award

Orford Plaice is one of the winners of the Good Food Award for Fish and Chips 2020. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Four fish and chips shops in Norfolk have been named Good Food Award 2020 winners.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual accolades are given out to businesses that have "demonstrated exceptional levels of food quality, service and value when compared to industry benchmarks in their category."

You may also want to watch:

Norwich businesses Orford Plaice in the city centre, Chish and Fips in Angel Road and Boundary Fish Bar in Aylsham Road were all recognised in the latest awards, as was My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston.

The Good Food Awards For Fish and Chips are by invitation only and judged "by a strict policy scorecard" and the evaluation of customer feedback over the last 12 months.

Repeat winners have to maintain the initial standards that gained them entry.

There are also Good Food Award categories for hotels, takeaways and gastropubs.