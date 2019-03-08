Search

Superstar DJ Gilles Peterson to headline 24-hour seaside festival

PUBLISHED: 12:50 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 15 May 2019

DJ and radio presenter Gilles Peterson

DJ and radio presenter Gilles Peterson

Archant

The sound of acid jazz, funk and disco will be carried across the shores as the First Light Festival announces its lineup, which includes BBC 6Music legend Gilles Peterson.

From front right, Wayne Hemmingway, Genevieve Christie, Claire Whittenbury, Andy Greenacre, Charlotte McGuiness and Matthew Bayfield at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFrom front right, Wayne Hemmingway, Genevieve Christie, Claire Whittenbury, Andy Greenacre, Charlotte McGuiness and Matthew Bayfield at the launch of the First Light Festival, Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The line-up for the seaside summer solstice festival, which takes place on June 22, will boast a melting-pot of stylish live acts, vinyl DJs as well as electronic sets.

Music artists Sally Rodgers and Steve Jones from the electronic band A Man Called Adam, will kick off the 24-hour festival on Lowestoft's South Beach.

The pair are known for their pivotal role in the development of electronic music in the 1980s as well as leading balearic house, chill out, UK house and nu disco scene.

They will be followed by a sundown set by Gilles Peterson which will be hosted at a secret location. The sundown event begins at 11.30pm and will run until 3am on the following day (June 23) and costs £20.

There will also be dance acts which will feature seaside sets from Faze Action, who have chalked up sets in Glastonbury and as a support act for Groove Armada, creative producer and musician Ben Osborne, vinyl DJ Jack Hemingway as well as the Flying Mojito Bros from London.

The multi-arts free-entry festival will feature stages and performances on the beach and in the Japanese Gardens. It will also host a silent disco at the seaside festival, which will cost £10 for entry.

The music, arts and sceince festival aims to celebrate the first moment the summer sun hits the most easterly point in the country.

Acclaimed designer and organiser for the event Wayne Hemingway, said: "Lowestoft is obviously in, and continues to go through, difficult times because of loss of industry and things, so the idea was to see what we could bring along to activate it.

"We know from working all around the UK, if you can create an annual event that people from all around - locally, regionally and nationally - love, and it has got something that says something strong about a place then it can bring a lot of people who spend money, and it can make people locally feel good."

