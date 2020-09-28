New retailers open in Chapelfield centre – as changes revealed

New changes have been announced at Norwich’s Chapelfield – including two new brands opening up in the centre.

Still no sale has been agreed for Chapelfield despite former owners Intu going into administration and bowing out of the centre, its name being removed from the site.

But a new retailer, Deichmann Shoes, one of the largest footwear retailers in Europe, based in Germany, is to open soon in Chapelfield. Meanwhile, the long-awaited Escape Hunt escape room has arrived in the former Cafe Rouge unit in the shopping centre. This venue, offering games whereby you pitch your skills against various ‘enemies’ includes an ‘Alice in Puzzleland’ and ‘Doctor Who: A Dalek Awakens’ game.

Meanwhile a new focal point is being unveiled in the form of a graffiti art installation in the upper ground mall, literally created overnight by Norwich artist Knapple. The artwork will depict a huge smile to coincide with National Smile Day coming next week – and apparently to make people smile in the gloomy times of Covid.

Chapelfield has also announced its new property team which takes over management from Tuesday, September 29, in what it describes as ‘the first stage of a number of changes coming to the former Intu location.’

LaSalle Investment Management has been appointed as asset managers, with property agents Savills taking over the centre management and commercialisation. Letting agents Lunson Mitchenall and Francis Darrah have been re-appointed and Norwich-based agency FOUR is handling the centre’s marketing, branding and PR.

Rebecca Gates, head of asset management at LaSalle, said: “Chapelfield is and will remain the jewel in Norwich’s popular retail crown. We are looking forward to taking Chapelfield forward and tackling head-on the many opportunities and challenges ahead.

“Footfall has remained very robust over the last few months and new brands have signed up over the summer, with Escape Hunt having opened last week and shoe retailer Deichmann arriving soon.”

Centre manager Paul McCarthy added: “Our on-site team is looking forward to working with them and has huge optimism about the future.”

Chapelfield attracts an annual footfall of 15 million and has 91 units with more than 530,000 sqft.