First group of successful Future50 applications announced

(From left) Geotekk founders James Sheppard and Matthew Leach have been among other directors to see their business make Future50. Picture: Geotekk Geotekk

The first batch of successful Future50 applicants has been announced but the project remains open for further submissions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Derek Bates and Miranda Hudson of Duration Brewing have been named as a Future50 company. Picture: Mark Newton Photography Derek Bates and Miranda Hudson of Duration Brewing have been named as a Future50 company. Picture: Mark Newton Photography

Fifteen applicants have and have been named among the region's 'ones to watch' for the coming year after the board met to discuss the entries.

Everyone from service providers to tech creators have been named in the group across the whole of East Anglia.

So far, the Future50 team has received more than 700 requests for information.

The campaign is backed by partners Barclays, Lovewell Blake, Archant, Birketts, the University of East Anglia and the New Anglia LEP.

Design agency Creative Sponge directors celebrate being named as a Future50 2019 firm. From left, Philip Mann, non-executive chairman; Alex Tosh, managing director; and Scott McKay, director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Design agency Creative Sponge directors celebrate being named as a Future50 2019 firm. From left, Philip Mann, non-executive chairman; Alex Tosh, managing director; and Scott McKay, director. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Matthew Peek (inset above) is the head of SME at Barclays. He said: “Yet again, I have been impressed by the diversity of business owners across all sectors, who are demonstrating vision and purpose in creating revenue growth and career opportunities.

“There is a real sense of impatience at a time when others are waiting which can only be positive.”

Successful applicants so far include document and data storage company Archive-Vault, rocket and satellite launcher Raptor Aerospace, recruitment business Pickr, and financial planners Goals Based financial planning.

Joining them is recruitment agency Atkinson Moss, urban apparel brand Duco, web developers Quickfire Digital, smart alarm creator Geotekk and brand consultants Creative Sponge.

Matthew Peek, head of SME in the Anglia region for Barclays. Matthew Peek, head of SME in the Anglia region for Barclays.

Digital vocabulary curriculum creators Bedrock Learning have also been successful, as well as legal service providers Cracknell Law, exotic insect breeder BugzUK, and employee safety app creator Safepoint.

There are also two brewers on the list, with Duration Brewing and Redwell Brewing making up the last two of the first load of successful applicants.

Richard Porritt (inset below right), business editor for the Eastern Daily Press and East Anglian Daily Times, said: “Although we have announced 15 successful applicants, there are still 35 spots to be filled by other innovative, game-changing businesses in Norfolk and Suffolk.

“If you have applied and haven't heard back, this does not mean you are out of the running – so don't worry. Of course, applications are still open and I hope that this announcement will inspire others to throw their hat in to be part of this transformative cohort.”

Ed Savoury, legal director at Birketts. Picture: Birketts Ed Savoury, legal director at Birketts. Picture: Birketts

There will be a second meeting of the panel at the end of April to establish the next round of Future50 businesses as well as a final meeting in May.

Ed Savory (inset above right), legal director at Birketts, is on the panel.

He said: “I have been struck by the quality of applicants from a broad range of sectors. Some relatively new, some well established but all with ambitious growth plans – both in terms of turnover and workforce.

“With all the uncertainty around Brexit it is so refreshing to discover yet more local businesses which are taking a 'can do' and 'will do' approach (and so far we have only seen the first wave of applications). This is proof that our region is a place where businesses can thrive. With a little F50 turbo-charging the potential is limitless.”

Richard Porritt, political editor. Staff byline picture. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Richard Porritt, political editor. Staff byline picture. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Future50 businesses will be offered access to exclusive events that will provide unique access to business innovators and champions, as well as development of a peer group that provides support, learning and trading opportunities. On top of this, Future50 firms will receive multimedia exposure via Archant media channels, as well as regular updates on topical business issues and key local developments.

To apply, businesses should visit the Eastern Daily Press or East Anglian Daily Times websites and select the Future50 tab under the business section.

From there you can click a link to apply for the 2019 cohort.