Over-networking: Tech firm boss warns against business 'bubbles'

Pickr pitching at Sync the City's pitching event. Picture: Pickr Pickr

The chief executive of one of the region's most promising tech start-ups has celebrated the industry's community - but has warned against creating an information "bubble".

Kane Halsey. Picture: Pickr Kane Halsey. Picture: Pickr

Kane Halsey, chief executive at recruitment app Pickr, was speaking following this month's Sync the City pitching event.

Sync the City holds regular networking and pitch events as well as its annual 54-hour hackathon.

Mr Halsey, inset, said pitching practice events were key to the basics of presentation timing and delivery.

He said: "It also gives the opportunity for constructive criticism. Sometimes when you're in a start-up you create a bit of an internal bubble where you know what you're doing and you know why you think it's important.

"When you take that into the outside world people ask questions that you may not have considered or that you thought were more obvious."

Although no-one won the pitch-off at the event held at the office of contactless payments company Thyngs, Pickr did synch a win in an online Twitter poll.

Mr Halsey continued: "Something that did come out of the event was that a lot of questions related to the fact there's a perceived less active investment scene at the moment.

"I would disagree with that though - I'd say that there's investment from both angels and VCs if you know where to look."

He continued: "So I would say that although networking at events like this is important, it's also vital to move in wider circles otherwise you create your own bubble where you all believe in the same problems, and so it almost becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy."

The Future 50 business has attracted significant investment since in launch in 2017.

The idea behind the recruitment software is to connect skilled industrial staff with shifts available close to their location.

The workers are then paid through the Pickr app, meaning they can pick up extra cash outside of contracted or freelance hours.

The team at Seymour House in Norwich has also continued to grow - with the platform now employing 15 people.