Regulator bids to close Norfolk abattoir firm

The site of Norfolk Meat Traders at the Moor, Banham. Photo: Archant Archant

Regulators are hoping to close the firm behind an abattoir which was investigated over the killing of horses.

The site of Norfolk Meat Traders at the Moor, Banham. Photo: Google Street View

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) has presented a petition to wind up Norfolk Meat Traders Ltd under the Insolvency Act.

The future of the firm, which is based at Manor Farm Abattoir, The Moor, Banham, could now be decided by the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.

According to the company's latest accounts, published in 2018, the business owes £95,000 but only has £14,626 in assets.

As previously reported, Norfolk Meat Traders' licence was suspended by the FSA for the unauthorised slaughter of horses on the farm in March 2017. But in August last year it overturned the suspension.

The slaughterhouse was on the same site as a company called Simply Halal (Banham) which had its operations suspended in 2016 by the FSA.

Inspectors took the action in May 2016 after being passed undercover footage.