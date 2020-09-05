Opinion

A reckless and indiscriminate attack on democratic values

We are giving away a free copy of today's EDP E-edition after Extenction Rebellion protesters used bamboo lock-ons and vans to block the road outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne, Hertfordshire.

This weekend, thousands of you will have been unable to read your regular copy of the Eastern Daily Press, or any other newspaper for that matter.

An Extinction Rebellion blockade outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne. Photograph: Twitter. An Extinction Rebellion blockade outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne. Photograph: Twitter.

Extinction Rebellion protestors, decrying what they claim is a conspiracy amongst UK media to hide the truth about the Climate Crisis, blockaded presses throughout the country and seriously disrupted the printing of newspapers.

This action is unprecedented and disturbing. The Home Secretary this morning described it as an attack on democracy. She is correct.

One protester is lead away by police outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire One protester is lead away by police outside the Newsprinters printing works at Broxbourne. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The decision of a small group to unilaterally impose their point of view by negating the very media upon which the nation’s debate is held is indeed an attack on the mechanisms of our democratic traditions.

Extinction Rebellion have, in common with any group of citizens, every right in the world to make their voices heard. There is no shortage of people who agree wholeheartedly with their arguments, including many readers of this newspaper.

But we must be clear: Violence, vandalism and economic sabotage are not, and never have been, the tools of democracy. They are the tools of anarchy.

The debate on Climate Crisis is crucial and urgent, but we deplore the reckless action taken this morning. It could not have come at a more damaging time for those many regional newspapers caught up in Extinction Rebellion’s indiscriminate action.

After suffering months of losses because of the Covid-19 pandemic, our businesses are doing all they can to get back on their feet. The commercial impact of this morning’s action on our recovery is serious.

