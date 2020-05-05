Search

Advanced search

Hotel boss pledges another 10,000 free hot meals for the NHS and front line workers

PUBLISHED: 12:16 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 05 May 2020

Philip Turner. Pic: submitted

Philip Turner. Pic: submitted

A former London banker-turned-hotelier is doubling the number of specially prepared ready meals to be sent to the front line.

Meals being delivered across the region by the Chestnut Group. Pic: submittedMeals being delivered across the region by the Chestnut Group. Pic: submitted

Philip Turner, who runs the Chestnut Group, together with donations from local businesses and the Food4Heroes charity raised £25,000 in 12 days. This enabled him to deliver food cooked in his pub and inn kitchens to staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, care homes and a Sue Ryder care centre.

MORE: Norwich book firm at risk as a result of coronavirus lockdown

Meals being delivered by Chestnut across the region. Pic: submittedMeals being delivered by Chestnut across the region. Pic: submitted

Because of the high demand, Mr Turner is planning to use a second kitchen in one of his 11 pubs and restaurants across East Anglia.

Mr Turner, who bought the Globe in Wells just before lockdown, had to close down all of his businesses because of coronavirus but launched the Giving Tree scheme, urging local businesses to donate to help cover the basic costs of cooking the food.

After reaching his initial target of 10,000 meals, he is now hoping to achieve another 10,000 – urging people to donate £25 which funds 10 meals.

Mr Turner said: “The impact of coronavirus extends beyond frontline NHS workers, so it feels right to increase our target to 20,000 meals. Our brilliant team of volunteers are working hard behind the scenes, cooking, packing and delivering meals each week, but we need your help to keep going.

to capto cap

“Having personally delivered a lot of the meals to the hospitals and care homes in the region, I have seen first-hand the stressful conditions on the frontline – for a brief moment we can make their day a little brighter, this is the difference that donations to the Giving Tree can make to people’s lives. Thank you to all our donors.”

As well as the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, Chestnut has delivered to Davers Court and Glastonbury Court care homes in Bury St Edmunds and the first meals to The Chantry, a Sue Ryder care centre in Ipswich.

Chestnut has also pledged to deliver 1,000 meals to support local communities in Newmarket and surrounding villages.

If you would like to donate, or know of any communities, care homes or hospitals that are in need of support click here

Meals for delivery. Pic: submittedMeals for delivery. Pic: submitted

For more updates on coronavirus see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

‘So many loved him’: Town pays respect to ‘famous wheeler-dealer’ who died age 58

Tributes have been made to a well loved ‘wheeler-dealer’ who passed away last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Photo: Provided

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Tributes paid to cafe owner who was ‘at his happiest helping people’

Keith Thomson, who ran Jester's Cafe in Bungay for more than 10 years. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Thomson family

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Mystery over ‘skeleton’ found in bright green Waterways pond

The bright green pond in the centre of the Waterways at Great Yarmouth which had a part of a plastic skeleton spine floating in it later removed by the council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

18 new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk care homes

The latest ONS figures show the CQC has reported more than 4,300 deaths in care homes. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24