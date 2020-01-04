Buy this former war-time radio station converted into a Grand Designs style home

This old wireless station, transformed into a stunning home, is now for sale. Pic: Sowerbys.

A 'landmark of social history' has been transformed into a home for sale - and could be yours for £795,000.

Built in 1939 at the outbreak of war, The Old Wireless Station, Station Road, Helhoughton, sits on top of the closest hill to the former base at RAF West Raynham, near Fakenham. It would have provided the vital communications link to the squadrons of Bristol Blenheim bomber aircraft stationed at the base. With its reinforced concrete roof, the radio station was built to survive. But with the technological advances, by the end of the war it had served its purpose and was soon sold off by the MOD.

After that it was used as a stable block until eventually it was abandoned until the current owner discovered it and began its transformation.

Men at RAF Raynham during the 1940s. Pic: Archant Men at RAF Raynham during the 1940s. Pic: Archant

The base at RAF West Raynham was built in 1938-39, with No.2 Group moving in No. 101 Squadron and its Blenheims in May 1939. On July 4, 1940 Blenheims from this base went into action for the first time attacking German oil storage, tanks and ports. The 101 continued to fly sorties for a year during which time it lost 15 Blenheims in some 610 sorties.

Accounts of working in the wireless station after the war said they would broadcast their own station programmes in a studio sound-proofed with old eggboxes.

The base closed in 1994 and in 2005, the buildings went up for auction. The control tower was also bought in 2017 by a couple currently converting it into a plush home.

In the Old Wireless Station, there is an open plan reception with a kitchen and family room with bi-folding doors that lead out to a patio. In the reception room next door, hidden in the floor is a secret wine cellar. There are two double bedroom suites on the ground floor and an oak and glass staircase takes you upstairs with a 'living roof' with plants growing and a master bedroom with fabulous views. A large roof terrace leads off the master bedroom. Outside is a garage that has been finished to match the exterior of the main building with the original war-time perimeter fence and gates to the plot of 1.6 acres.

Max Sowerby, of property agents Sowerbys, selling the house, said: "The building retains many of its historic features, from the exposed roof beams and original Art Deco tiling inside to the wireless mast supports providing the groundings for the terrace outside. This landmark of social history has really been given a 21st century lease of life."

