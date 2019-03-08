Search

Flybe still not stating which Norwich flights may be scrapped

PUBLISHED: 11:45 04 April 2019

Flybe still cannot confirm which Norwich flights are affected by the recent decision to scrap its jet planes. Pic: Archant.

Budget airline Flybe can still not confirm how passengers travelling to and from Norwich may be affected by the scrapping of its jet planes.

Winter flights from Norwich Airport to Alicante, Malaga and Exeter are believed to be affected but today a spokesperson from Flybe stated they still could not confirm which ones. The Aberdeen route is not at risk because it is operated by a franchise partner, Eastern Airways.

Yesterday the airline cancelled many UK routes because of ‘unrelated’ problems but Norwich passengers were unaffected.

In a statement issued yesterday, Flybe said: “Flybe would again like to sincerely apologise to its customers and partners for the disruption experienced due to the cancellations made across its network. We have now put in place a number of contingency plans to minimise future disruptions and to manage any repeat of the level of cancellations made.

“The future situation remains under review and we will be doing everything possible to avoid any further undue inconvenience to passengers.

Customers are advised to monitor flybe.com and our social sites for up to date information.

“Due to the high volume of calls being made to our customer call centre, we would ask customers for their patience and to do any necessary re-bookings online if at all possible.”

If you have been affected by Flybe’s announcement please tweet @edpbusiness

