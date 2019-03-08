Search

Flights from Norwich to Cornwall on sale - and already booking up fast

PUBLISHED: 11:27 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 04 October 2019

Flights from Norwich to Cornwall are already getting booked up today as sun and surf seekers take advantage of the new 80 minute service.

You can book flights - announced yesterday by Loganair - from today with a return flight for two costing £239.96 with an optional extra £6 per person each way to reserve a seat.

Flights include a free checked baggage allowance and in-flight refreshments with the service starting next April and operating throughout the summer. Extra Sunday services will operate from May to September and an extra Wednesday flight in July and August.

Flights were available today ideal for a long weekend with times leaving on Fridays at 2pm from Norwich and arriving in Newquay at 3.20pm. A return leaves Cornwall at 3.50pm and gets you back by 5.10pm on Monday.

Booking is currently best through Loganair's website by clicking here or if using the Norwich Airport site, it automatically directs you to this. But other sites are still catching up on the new flights with many today still showing flights from Norwich to Newquay via Amsterdam and costing nearly £600. Others were still showing a journey of more than six hours with Flybe via Aberdeen.

Some of the new direct flights were already showing just a few seats left.

A spokeswoman from Norwich Airport today said: "The new service is very exciting news for Norwich and the response has been incredible."

The new service drastically reduces the time it takes to get to the south-west both for work and leisure - with hopes of boosting local businesses too as the new link brings plane-loads of passengers in to Norwich.

Loganair managing director Jonathan Hinkles yesterday said: "In addition to leisure users, we believe that economic links between East Anglia and Cornwall will also mean a healthy level of business demand."

It comes after the owner of Norwich Airport, the Rigby Group, this week recorded record growth and outlined further investment locally in a new hangar as well as improved facilities for passengers. Already Norwich Airport has introduced World Duty Free, WH Smith and a new restaurant to enhance services for those flying and insourced its executive lounge.

