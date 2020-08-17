Search

New £325 a night suite opens in coaching inn – with £8,000 bath tub

PUBLISHED: 14:13 17 August 2020

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

Iain Wilson, pictured at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Archant

A new luxury £325 a night suite has opened at a historic Norfolk coaching inn – with a top of the range tin tub.

The designer bath tub at the Ffolkes Arms' new suite. Pic: Chris TaylorThe designer bath tub at the Ffolkes Arms' new suite. Pic: Chris Taylor

The boss of the Ffolkes Arms, Hillington, near King’s Lynn, revealed the new-look ‘Hayloft’ which has an en suite with a William Holland designer tin bath tub.

When the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, redecorated Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before exiting the UK, it was reported she purchased a similar bath from the same designer who supplies the luxury Soho House chain of luxury private members only clubs.

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

Situated above the Stables at the Ffolkes Arms, The Hayloft is a new addition to the current accommodation and offers a suite of rooms with exposed beams and vaulted ceilings. The main bedroom boasts a 6ft bed with a pocket sprung mattress, a sitting room with Sky TV and Bluetooth speakers, as well as a full larder, espresso machine, microwave, sink and fridge freezer in a kitchen leading onto a private rooftop terrace.

The new suite also includes a separate bedroom space called ‘The Den’, perfect for children with four single mattresses and a flat screen TV.

Owner Iain Wilson, who transformed the Dial House in Reepham and now owns The Pigs, Edgefield, and Byfords in Holt, bought the Ffolkes Arms back in 2016 and spent £2m on a major refurbishment. He reckons he’s spent around £100,000 on the Ffolkes Arms’ new accommodation.

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

He added: “You lie in that bath and it really is the nicest one you’ve been in in your life, but to deliver an experience to that level, you have to invest.”

And it’s working – as already the Hayloft is booked up until the end of September after just launching.

Tom Oakley, general manager at The Ffolkes, said: “This is set to be the biggest and best room yet at The Ffolkes, pairing indulgent in-room facilities with our own unique Ffolkes style.

“We have incorporated our values and built a suite that is fully adaptable and suitable for newlyweds, couples or the whole family.” Prices at the Hayloft range from £275 a night during the week and up to £325 a night at the weekend.

The Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

Built more than 300 years ago, the FFolkes Arms was once part of the Hillington Hall Estate.

Bought by the Ffolkes family in the 18th century when Martin Ffolkes was attorney general to Queen Catherine, the Grade II-listed inn has also been used as a court room by magistrates and once housed prisoners before sentence.

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

The new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris TaylorThe new suite which has just opened at the Ffolkes Arms. Pic: Chris Taylor

