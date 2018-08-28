Search

Advanced search

High street woes are ‘self inflicted’ says store chief

PUBLISHED: 13:50 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:02 03 January 2019

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers and Larners in Holt, has hit out at some retailers' festive tales of woe Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers and Larners in Holt, has hit out at some retailers' festive tales of woe Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Stores reporting dismal trade over the festive period “only have themselves to blame” according to one Norfolk department store boss.

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers and Larners in Holt Picture: MARK BULLIMOREMichael Baker, MD of Bakers and Larners in Holt Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Michael Baker, managing director of Holt’s Bakers & Larners – often dubbed the ‘county’s Harrods’ – criticised high street shops for their festive tales of woe as he announced his store had seen an overall increase in sales by more than 5% compared.

He blamed “poor service, too little variety of stock and total incompetence when it comes to management” for some stores poor figures.

The sales spike, from November to the end of December, was largely thanks to a huge jump in sales of hampers – up by 45% – as well as wine and ladies wear, both up by more than 9% and grocery sales, which climbed by 8%.

MORE: Norwich’s Ivy Brasserie owner sees earnings fall as costs soar

Bakers and Larners of Holt. Picture: CT BAKER GROUPBakers and Larners of Holt. Picture: CT BAKER GROUP

Mr Baker was very critical of high street stores, particularly those which decided to start sales before Christmas: “That shows an incredible lack of intelligence, total panic and incompetence in terms of management, it is something you just don’t do. We have genuine sales after Christmas and don’t bring in vans of stock.

“We don’t tell customers that we will order an item in at half price; that is a total con. We also sell edible cheese and proper wine and not that mythical bottle which was never sold for £10 but which appears on the shelf, ‘at half price’, for £5 which was all it was worth in the first place.”

Mr Baker went on to say he felt his store, which celebrates its 250th anniversary next year, had done so well because of the product range offered, the quality of items and the service provided by staff.

“I spent a fortnight on the shop floor over Christmas and people said to me how ‘unusual it was to find a shop like this.’

“We don’t, like so many high street stores, tell someone asking for something in store to ‘try on the website.’ If you go into a high street store, the staff just don’t want to be there and you have trouble knowing which shop you are in as they are all selling the same product.

“We source different things and we talk to our customers and find out what they want to buy.”

Bucking the migration from high street to online, sales remain better at Bakers & Larners actual store.

Mr Baker added: “We offer food tastings, demonstrations in our gadget department, show how to do hanging baskets in our gardening area; this is all theatre in store by engaged staff.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Villages in Surrey: 14 of the prettiest places to live

Shere Village Street (c) Andrea Poole/Getty Images/iStockphoto

29 of the best Surrey pubs to visit this winter

The White Bear, Fickleshole

Dog walks in Surrey: 10 of the best places to go

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

Narnia trail opens at new Banstead Woods and Chipstead Downs Nature Reserve

10 of the best autumn pub walks across Surrey

The boathouse at Winkworth Arboretum (Photo: Stephen Darlington)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Town’s highest rated café closes down

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists