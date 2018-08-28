Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

PUBLISHED: 11:26 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 31 January 2019

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

PlainSpeakingAgency

Six-hour working days and unlimited annual leave might sound too good to be true but one Norwich firm is set to roll out the benefits to staff.

Farnell Clarke has announced its team members will be given total flexibility over when and where they work their days alongside unlimited leave – one of the first accountancy firms in the UK to offer the benefit.

The firm was founded by Will Farnell in 2007 and now employs 38 staff.

MORE: Do you want to own a whole Norwich street?

With millennials making up half of its workforce, Mr Farnell has committed to being a digital-first accountancy business as well as adopting a forward-thinking approach to its workforce.

Managing director James Kay said: “We are more interested in the output of our teams, rather than the amount of time they spend sitting at a desk.

“Of course, our staff will be expected to continue delivering the same high level of service to their clients, but we don’t feel that insisting on a seven and a half hour day is critical to this. In fact, our research suggests that output will actually be improved by having healthier and happier staff, who can work with their clients’ needs without being restricted by normal office hours.”

The six hour day idea has been pioneered in Sweden, with a trial in Gothenburg finding that sick leave dropped 10% during the trial.

Mr Kay added: “Giving our staff control over their hours and annual leave demonstrates that we trust them to deliver fantastic client service.

“Client experience is at the heart of our business and we believe this will only improve with our new working model by encouraging staff to work smarter.”

On top of this, Farnell Clarke undertook a major refurbishment of its offices in Iceni Court in 2017, introducing a pub-themed meeting room, creative work spaces and break-out areas.

Ben Peachment is an account handler at Farnell Clarke. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the new flexible working arrangements will benefit me and my clients. It’s going to take some getting used to, but I think exciting times are ahead.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists