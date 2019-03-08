Top Norfolk chefs to take to the stage at Holkham Country Fair

The much-loved, north Norfolk event Holkham Country Fair has teamed up with Norfolk Restaurant Week to bring a line-up of cookery demonstrations from local chefs.

The fair, which is returning to Holkham Hall on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday 21 celebrates land, sea and sky.

The event offers two days of countryside pursuits, rural crafts, displays, food demonstrations and performances.

Sarah Green, event organiser, said: "Holkham Country Fair is back and raring to go. This event really does offer something for everyone.

"With high octane entertainment in the grand ring, hundreds of trade stands to impress even the most dedicated shopper, a food village filled with tasty treats, a cookery demonstration theatre showcasing local Norfolk talents simply watch and get inspired."

Highlights of the grand ring programme will include stunt riders from Atkinson Action Horses who will showcase the art of 'liberty' riding, as well an aerobatics display by Steve Carver, who is part of the Global Stars Formation Aerobatic Team.

Chef demonstrations will also be taking place with Norfolk Restaurant Week establishments showing visitors how to create some of their most loved dishes.

Each chef will be offering a 45 minute insight into their own unique food style and inspiration, as well as sharing some of their top cooking tips at the cookery theatre.

Ms Green said: "A large part of Holkham Country Fair is to educate, so we are thrilled to have teamed up with Norfolk Restaurant Week to provide visitors the opportunity to learn culinary skills from some of the region's top chefs."

The fair was started in 1977 by the late 7th Earl of Leicester, Edward Coke, to educate youngsters about the countryside, and children under 14 still get free admission.

Ms Green said: "2019 is already looking to be our best yet with such a superb array of countryside attractions and non-stop entertainment over two days amongst beautiful surroundings. We look forward to welcoming visitors - returning and new - in July."

The country fair is held with the permission of the permission of the Earl and Countess of Leicester, who own the estate.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.holkhamcountryfair.co.uk