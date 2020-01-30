Search

Advanced search

Rare stone curlew chicks fledge after farmers work around their nest

PUBLISHED: 15:08 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 30 January 2020

A stone curlew on the Holkham estate. Picture: Andy Bloomfield

A stone curlew on the Holkham estate. Picture: Andy Bloomfield

Andy Bloomfield

Stone curlew chicks have fledged at Holkham for the first time since 2012- a success hailed as a model for how farmers and conservationists can work together to protect rare wildlife.

Marking out lapwing nests on arable land at the Holkham estate. Picture: Andy BloomfieldMarking out lapwing nests on arable land at the Holkham estate. Picture: Andy Bloomfield

After a nest made by one of the UK's rarest breeding birds was found in a potato field on the north Norfolk estate, the farming tenants and contractors were asked to work around it - leaving an area of around three square metres uncultivated while they planted their crop.

Jake Fiennes, the estate's general manager for conservation, said such co-operation could become increasingly valuable in the coming years, with the government intent on making farm funding more dependent on meeting wildlife and ecological targets after Britain leaves the EU's land-based subsidy regime.

And he said it was appropriate that he received news from the RSPB about the fledglings on the same day the government published its Environment Bill.

"If you look at what farmers want to do going forward, which is producing food and enhancing biodiversity, then this is a perfect demonstration of how it might work," he said.

"Ecologists identify rare birds or protected species have decided to breed on a field, so you speak to the potato grower and the tenant farmer so they understand what is happening and how everyone can do something to protect it.

"Then you speak to the guys on the tractor who are preparing the land for the crop, which was potatoes in this case, and they choose not to grow on that part of the field, so the nest does not get destroyed and now the birds have fledged.

"It is all quite simple - it just requires collaboration and communication."

READ MORE: Farmers urged to take part in 2020 Big Farmland Bird Count

Mr Fiennes said the stone curlew nest was discovered as a result of better communication between the estate's wildlife wardens, its arable farming team, and the RSPB.

"The RSPB has been monitoring Holkham for several years," he said. "Last summer I got the Holkham wardens to go beyond the nature reserve and start showing them some of the Holkham farms. Through better communication between the arable operations and Holkham wardens and the RSPB stone curlews team, we identified stone curlew, lapwing and oystercatcher nests on land growing maize and potatoes.

"There was one stone curlew nest on a farm that had not been monitored before."

Most Read

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Three Norfolk high schools to move to different academy trusts

Attleborough Academy will join the Sapientia Education Trust; the move is anticipated to happen around April 1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant that had cockroach infestation closes as owner seeks new investors

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has closed as he seeks new investors to revamp the restaurant. Picture: Simon Parkin

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bid accepted for Coventry City youngster

Coventry City defender Sam McCallum is in advanced talks over a move to Norwich City Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Locals don’t know it exists’ - Is this bird-watching reserve East Anglia’s best kept secret?

Between the quiet Suffolk village of North Cove and the River Waveney nestles a hidden gem that many locals may not even know exists. Photos: North Cove Nature Reserve

Double hit-and-run on NDR

Police said an collision occured between two vehicles on the NDR on Friday, January 24. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24