Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Popular Skeyton Trosh event cancelled due to growing insurance risk

10 April, 2019 - 06:00
Scenes from the annual Skeyton Trosh, which is being cancelled after 10 years. Pictures: ALLY McGILVRAY

Scenes from the annual Skeyton Trosh, which is being cancelled after 10 years. Pictures: ALLY McGILVRAY

ALLY McGILVRAY

A popular north Norfolk vintage farming day is being cancelled after 10 years due to organisers’ concerns over insurance risks at the growing event.

Graham Kirk, organiser of the annual Skeyton Trosh. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREGraham Kirk, organiser of the annual Skeyton Trosh. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The annual Skeyton Michaelmas Trosh, which featured working displays of bygone agricultural machinery in the village near Aylsham, attracted about 50 visitors in its inaugural year – but by its 10th anniversary in 2018 the attendance had risen to an estimated 1,500 people.

Organiser Graham Kirk said, as the event grew, the risk of bringing so many people onto an uneven stubble field every September, while old farming machines were at work, became too great.

He said the decision to stop the Trosh was taken “with a very heavy heart”.

“Last year’s event was the largest both in terms of working displays and attractions together with a larger attendance,” he said. “Whilst this is very pleasing to see, it does bring with it potential problems, especially on a stubble field. It is impossible to insure for every eventuality.

Scenes from the annual Skeyton Trosh, which is being cancelled after 10 years. Picture: Tim KitsonScenes from the annual Skeyton Trosh, which is being cancelled after 10 years. Picture: Tim Kitson

“People who attend ploughing matches are used to walking in a ploughed field, but we are open to everyone and if it is dry you get deep tramlines in the soil, so that is where we have had to be cautious.

“You never know if something might rise from the ashes in a different situation where some of these issues might be resolved, but as far as the Trosh goes at Skeyton, we will call a halt to it while people have got good memories of it. We have had a good run, and some jolly good years.

“We do understand many will be very sad to learn that the Trosh has finished, but we do know the correct decision has been made.”

READ MORE: Watch a soaring bird’s eye view of farming heritage at Skeyton Trosh

Mr Kirk said although the Trosh wasn’t started as a fundraising event, as its growing popularity meant it was able to give “generous support” to local good causes including Skeyton Church and Village Hall, and also for Buxton Sea Scouts.

“The committee would like to say a very big ‘thank you’ to all those who have brought along various machines, tractors, implements and steam engines, together with the many helpers and supporters of the event,” he said. “Also a most sincere appreciation to the many visitors that have attended the event over the years.”

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Brexit ‘golden touch’ has sent second-hand tractor sales soaring, say auctioneers

Auctioneers at Cheffins say demand for second-hand farm machinery is soaring ahead of Brexit. Picture: Russell Smith.

Decision day arrives over plans to build 322 homes in Norfolk village

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

This city pub has been voted the best in Norfolk by CAMRA

The Leopard has won Pub of the Year. Photo: Courtesy of Norwich and Norfolk Campaign for Real Ale

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Meet the Norfolk brothers keeping print alive

Julian and Lincoln Barnwell. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

‘Speechless’ father hails TV presenter Jake Humphrey after tweet creates ‘minor miracle’

Ross Coniam with his daughter Norah Faith. Picture: Ross Coniam

Girl’s 11th birthday “ruined” after getting stuck on rides at Suffolk theme park

Abi Doddington from Lowestoft, was excited to be one of the first thrill seekers to run around the theme park on its opening weekend. Picture: Contributed by Carrie Doddington

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of intending to supply drugs after police stop car

Two teenagers were arrested after police stopped a car in Lowestoft. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists