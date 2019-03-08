Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Holy grail' rare moth spotted in Norfolk - 50 years after it was believed extinct

PUBLISHED: 10:01 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 26 September 2019

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Andrew Cooper/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Andrew Cooper/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

A rare moth that was thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years has been spotted again in East Anglia, conservationists have revealed.

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Mark Parsons/Butterfly Conservation/PA WireThe Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Mark Parsons/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

The Clifden nonpareil, whose name means "beyond compare", is one of the largest and most spectacular moths native to the UK but was believed to have become extinct in the 1960s.

The moth has a wingspan that can reach almost 12cm and a bright blue stripe across its black hindwings, which gives rise to an alternative name of the blue underwing.

Conservationists said it has long been regarded as a "holy grail" among moth enthusiasts and there have been numerous sightings across the south of England this year, including in Norfolk and Suffolk, where it has recolonised and is breeding again

Richard Fox, from the charity Butterfly Conservation, said: "The Clifden nonpareil is a fantastic addition to our wildlife and it is great to know that it is resident again in the UK.

"Its caterpillars feed unnoticed up in the canopies of aspen and poplar trees, so the adult moths are the best indication of how widely established this species now is.

"This year, the Clifden nonpareil is turning up all over southern Britain, in the Midlands, East Anglia and Wales, in Ceredigion and Monmouthshire, as well as in south coast counties.

"There's never been a better chance of a thrilling encounter with this impressive insect."

People are being asked to record sightings of the Clifden nonpareil and other moths as part of the annual Moth Night, which runs from September 26 to 28.

Mark Tunmore, founder of Moth Night, said Clifden nonpareil sightings have already been reported in counties including Norfolk and Suffolk this year via migrant insect news service Flight Arrivals.

"When we started Moth Night 20 years ago, this moth was a very rare immigrant but it is now becoming familiar to moth enthusiasts across southern Britain.

"This illustrates just how quickly change can take place and that's why moths are such a fascinating group of insects to study."

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

‘Holy grail’ rare moth spotted in Norfolk – 50 years after it was believed extinct

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Andrew Cooper/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

Smash-hit musical SIX leads new season line-up at Theatre Royal

SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan

‘The best ever’: More than 15,000 visits to town’s Heritage Open Days Festival

Inside Lowestoft Signal Box, with signaller Bernie Ladd (right) during the Heritage Open Days Festival in the town. Pictures: Mick Howes

The Norwich City connection that’s working a treat down the A47

Ryan Jarvis in the thick of the action for King's Lynn Town in their midweek FA Cup replay win over Alfreton Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists