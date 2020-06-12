Search

Advanced search

Fruit farm hires 38 pickers out of 2,000 lockdown job enquiries

12 June, 2020 - 06:00
Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Norfolk fruit grower Tim Place is 'very pleased' with his new workforce after the firm was deluged with 2,000 job enquiries following the Pick for Britain campaign. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant

A Norfolk fruit grower is pleased with his new picking team after a “fantastic” lockdown jobs appeal – but he said around 90pc of the 2,000 enquiries were discarded as they lived too far away.

Place UK at Tunstead, near North Walsham, needs more than 300 seasonal workers to pick and manage its 100ha of strawberries, raspberries, cherries and blackberries.

Although some of its regular workforce arrived from eastern Europe before the lockdown, the company needed to recruit more people to replace those restricted from travelling from Romania and Bulgaria.

It was helped by the Pick for Britain campaign, launched by the government and endorsed by Prince Charles, which called for a new “Land Army” to step forward and save the harvest, including hospitality, retail and tourism workers who found themselves temporarily out of work.

But of the 2,000 enquiries received by Place UK, the majority came from outside the county and some even called from overseas – and the company needed people who could travel in for a 5am start without adding to the social distancing pressures at its accommodation.

Managing director Tim Place said 215 application forms were sent to the suitable Norfolk-based candidates, of which 79 were returned, resulting in 51 employment offers and 38 people actually starting the job.

But he is far from disappointed with the outcome.

“We didn’t know what sort of situation we were going to be in,” he said. “We could have been completely closed down, so it is fantastic we have had this response and we are really pleased with the people who have joined us, and to see them working as hard as they are.

READ MORE: ‘We’ve not had British people working here for 20-odd years’ – Farm hails ‘legendary’ response to lockdown job appeal

“It was a real mixed bag of people applying. There was one person wanting to commute from Cornwall, and there were people phoning from Dubai.

“There was a lot of goodwill, but I think a lot of people were just clicking on websites and not really looking where they were applying. But it was a fantastic response.

“I am very pleased with the number of people who replied but we didn’t want to over-fill our accommodation here because of the social distancing rules, so we wanted people who could travel in every day with their own transport to comply with all the government regulations.”

Mr Place said a new manager had been employed to look after the new UK team, which started work at the end of May, and is a mixture of students and furloughed hospitality workers.

“It does take a few weeks to get new people up to speed, and that is why having returners coming back year after year is key to our business,” he said.

The company has now filled all its vacancies, but Mr Place added: “On paper we are OK at the moment, fingers crossed, but we realise things could change again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

‘Black Boys’ pub name will be reviewed

Matthew Miller, manager of the Black Boys pub in Aylsham's Market Place. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Canaries midfielder and wife make substantial donations to local charities

Tom and Anna Trybull present a donation of £5,000 to Age UK Norwich Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband’s frantic five-minute bid to save dying wife on bedroom floor

David Green administered CPR for five minutes after his wife, Joy, collapsed at their home in Gaywood, King's Lynn. Picture: NARS

Restaurant and hotel announces reopening date

Hannah Springham (inset) who runs the Farmyard in Norwich and The Dial House at Reepham alongside husband Andrew have announced when they will reopen. Pictures: Archant

Trisha says her children were bullied in Norfolk over Bo’ Selecta portrayal

Trisha Goddard said her children were bullied in Norfolk over the Bo' Selecta portrayal of her. Picture: Bill Smith

Man smuggled in to country to work as gardener at Norfolk cannabis operation

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Best before April 1987’ - Foodbank donated 33-year-old tin of anchovies

Volunteers at Norwich Foodbank, which has received a 33-year out of date tin of anchovies Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24