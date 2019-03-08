Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50
Gallery

Open Farm Sunday brings thousands of visitors onto Norfolk farms

PUBLISHED: 15:20 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 09 June 2019

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. From left: Oscar Pope, 10, from Griston, Izzy Fuller, 8 from griston, Edith Hickson, 5, from Eye, George Hickson, 3, from Eye, and Reece Pope, 12, from Griston. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. From left: Oscar Pope, 10, from Griston, Izzy Fuller, 8 from griston, Edith Hickson, 5, from Eye, George Hickson, 3, from Eye, and Reece Pope, 12, from Griston. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

A rare chance to peek behind the farm gate brought thousands of visitors into the Norfolk countryside to learn about the industry which puts food on our tables.

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Pictured on a vintage tractor are Tobias and Beatrice Hatfield-Mellor, from Harleston, aged two and six. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Pictured on a vintage tractor are Tobias and Beatrice Hatfield-Mellor, from Harleston, aged two and six. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday is a national event co-ordinated by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), aiming to engage the public with agriculture by inviting them onto farms for some informative countryside fun.

Farms taking part across our nationally-important food-producing region ranged from major arable operations such as the "birthplace of modern agriculture" at the Holkham estate, to heritage displays of working Suffolk Punch horses at Gressenhall, as well as family-run mixed farms and producers of beef, pork and dairy products.

Activities on offer include guided tours, tractor rides, milking and shearing demonstrations, and displays of machinery ranging from vintage workhorses to the state-of-the-art, satellite-guided harvesters which gather today's crops.

It was a day for families - whether interested neighbours from surrounding villages or urban dwellers from Norwich - to enjoy farm-reared foods on a summer barbecue, while the children met lambs and calves, or rode around on pedal-powered tractors.

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

But it was also a chance for any concerned consumers to ask farmers questions about how they grow their crops, ensure the welfare of their animals, and look after the environment.

One passionate supporter of Open Farm Sunday is Tim Lewis of Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston, which welcomed an estimated 5,000 visitors.

He said: "Our industry is a very open workplace - you can drive around the countryside and see what's happening but, through no-one's fault, there is this disconnect between what we are doing and the buying public. So we are thrilled to have the opportunity to open up the farm. It is an opportunity for the buying public to come and ask questions, and if they have any concerns we can reassure them of our best practice in looking after the animals and the countryside."

Among the visitors to the farm were Dawn Hatfield and Robert Mellor with their children Beatrice, six, and Tobias, two. Ms Hatfield said: "They know where their food comes from. Beatrice likes the animals best, but Tobias loves the machinery and the tractors.

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"We live in Harleston so to have something like this on our doorstep, so they can see the work of a real farm, is fantastic."

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Pictured: Grace Hacker, 6, and her mother Louise from Carlton Colville. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Pictured: Grace Hacker, 6, and her mother Louise from Carlton Colville. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Pictured on a vintage tractor are Tobias and Beatrice Hatfield-Mellor, from Harleston, aged two and six. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Pictured on a vintage tractor are Tobias and Beatrice Hatfield-Mellor, from Harleston, aged two and six. Picture: Chris Hill

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Open Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria PertusaOpen Farm Sunday at Manor Farm in Fundenhall. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Open Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris HillOpen Farm Sunday 2019 at Shotford Hall Farm in Harleston. Picture: Chris Hill

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Most Read

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Heavy rain forecast for Norfolk as Met Office warns of flooding

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

Cyclist injured and traffic delayed following A149 crash

Police have closed the A149 near Ormesby after an accident on the road.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was losing the person I loved’ - How a university lecturer helped her boyfriend overcome drug addiction

Left, Elliot Murawski's police mug shot followin his arrest. The picture on the right shows Elliot with his partner Lisa Selby following his recovery. Photo: Police/bluebaglife

‘We’re custodians of this place and we have to make sure that we leave it in a better place than we found it’ - Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke celebrating promotion. Next step is the massive challenge of the Premier League Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Thirty firefighters battling house blaze - just hours after extinguishing another nearby

Firefighters were called to two separate house fires in the west of the county on Sunday afternoon. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists