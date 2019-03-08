Norfolk Ploughing Society gears up for charity matches

The Norfolk Ploughing Society has announced its schedule of ploughing matches for 2019. Picture: David Mitchell / Iwitness24 (c) copyright citizenside.com

The Norfolk Ploughing Society (NPS) is gearing up for its 2019 competition season after a successful fundraising year in 2018.

The group's ploughing dates for 2019 are:

- Fakenham match: September 15 at Barsham, NR21 9NW.

- Holt match: September 22 at Langham, NR23 1QS.

- Bob Arthurton memorial match: September 29 at Cawston, NR10 4HW.

- NPS match: October 20 at Marsham, NR11 6UD.

The society's chosen charity for the year is Musical Keys, which provides music and arts activities for Norfolk people of all ages with complex needs including disabilities, autism or dementia, to express themselves and build confidence and social skills.

The NPS said 2018 was a successful year of well-supported charity matches, and thanked landowners for the use of their land.

At the group's AGM in March it presented cheques for £500 to the Dereham branch of the Multiple Sclerosis Society and the Stroke Association.

And the Bob Arthurton memorial match organised by David and Kathy Dunning raised £500 which was given to the Colney Centre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Other visits last year to Reepham and Whitwell station and the Norfolk Brewhouse in Hindringham resulted in raffle proceeds being given to the hosts' chosen good causes.