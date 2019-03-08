Landmark celebration will be a night to remember for Norfolk's farming fraternity

After celebrating significant milestones with a "Farming Forever" pageant at the Royal Norfolk Show, Norfolk's NFU and YFC groups are returing to the showground for an anniversary ball in October. Picture: Angela Sharpe. Angela Sharpe Photography 2018

Two long-standing Norfolk farming institutions will join forces for a special one-off celebration to mark their significant respective milestones this year.

The county's branch of the National Farmers' Union (NFU) is celebrating its centenary in 2019, while the Norfolk YFC (Young Farmers' Club) has reached its 75th anniversary.

Both organisations are coming together for a "spectacular" charity ball at the Royal Norfolk Showground on Saturday October 26.

NFU Norfolk county chairman Nick Deane said: "It's fantastic that both organisations are able to mark such memorable milestones in the same year.

"Our joint Farming Forever pageant was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the Royal Norfolk Show and we're now planning to continue the celebrations back at the showground.

"It promises to be a night to remember and I would urge people to book their tickets and tables quickly to avoid missing out."

Norfolk YFC county organiser Katharine Robinson added: "I am very pleased to be a part of a large committee of NFU and Norfolk YFC supporters, members and staff who have been working hard over the past 18 months in putting this amazing celebration ball together.

"I am looking forward to seeing a ballroom full of people of all ages, enjoying themselves and celebrating the amazing work that both organisations do in encouraging and supporting those who are in agriculture or have an interest in our countryside."

The organisers hope 1,500 people will attend the celebration ball, which will raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, farming charities RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) and YANA (You Are Not Alone), and Norfolk YFC.

Entertainment includes a disco and the Joe Ringer Band, plus a silent auction, with the celebrations starting at 6pm and finishing at 1am.

- Tickets are available from the YFC office on 01603 731307 or by emailing norfolk.yfc@eastonotley.ac.uk