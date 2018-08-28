Norfolk MP Liz Truss tickled pink by Young Farmers’ selfie challenge

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss is presented with a personalised pink polo shirt during her visit to Swaffham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Katharine Robinson Katharine Robinson

A Norfolk MP has accepted a “selfie challenge” from Swaffham Young Farmers’ Club after becoming the group’s new president.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, visited Swaffham YFC to explain her day-to-day role in parliament, as well as her responsibilities as chief secretary to the treasury.

During the evening, vice chairman Ben Johnson presented the politician with a personalised pink club polo shirt – and challenged her to take selfies of herself wearing it during her duties.

“Elizabeth was delighted with this gift,” said club chairman Ellen Warner. “The club and its advisory members had come up with a plan, to set our club president challenge. This challenge will consist of Elizabeth taking two selfies per month with her new pink Swaffham Young Farmer polo top in the coolest of places in any county or country she visits, then uploading them to her Instagram page tagging @swaffhamyf. This challenge will last for her year as president.

“When our vice chairman Ben Johnson, began telling Elizabeth she was very amused and thought it was a great idea – and retorted ‘President’s Challenge accepted.”

During her visit, Ms Truss answered many questions from club members – particularly on the topic of the future of farming after Brexit – and invited the young farmers to make a return visit the houses of parliament.

They also asked the former environment secretary to gather information on different farming techniques she may see on her travels, and to feed back insights to the club.

A club spokesman said: “Swaffham Young Farmers would like to thank Elizabeth Truss for her support in being our club president and for attending this meeting. We very much look forward to working with her – and seeing those selfies.”