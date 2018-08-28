Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norfolk MP Liz Truss tickled pink by Young Farmers’ selfie challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:29 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 06 February 2019

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss is presented with a personalised pink polo shirt during her visit to Swaffham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Katharine Robinson

South West Norfolk MP Elizabeth Truss is presented with a personalised pink polo shirt during her visit to Swaffham Young Farmers' Club. Picture: Katharine Robinson

Katharine Robinson

A Norfolk MP has accepted a “selfie challenge” from Swaffham Young Farmers’ Club after becoming the group’s new president.

Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, visited Swaffham YFC to explain her day-to-day role in parliament, as well as her responsibilities as chief secretary to the treasury.

During the evening, vice chairman Ben Johnson presented the politician with a personalised pink club polo shirt – and challenged her to take selfies of herself wearing it during her duties.

“Elizabeth was delighted with this gift,” said club chairman Ellen Warner. “The club and its advisory members had come up with a plan, to set our club president challenge. This challenge will consist of Elizabeth taking two selfies per month with her new pink Swaffham Young Farmer polo top in the coolest of places in any county or country she visits, then uploading them to her Instagram page tagging @swaffhamyf. This challenge will last for her year as president.

“When our vice chairman Ben Johnson, began telling Elizabeth she was very amused and thought it was a great idea – and retorted ‘President’s Challenge accepted.”

During her visit, Ms Truss answered many questions from club members – particularly on the topic of the future of farming after Brexit – and invited the young farmers to make a return visit the houses of parliament.

They also asked the former environment secretary to gather information on different farming techniques she may see on her travels, and to feed back insights to the club.

A club spokesman said: “Swaffham Young Farmers would like to thank Elizabeth Truss for her support in being our club president and for attending this meeting. We very much look forward to working with her – and seeing those selfies.”

Most Read

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

How a £43,000 granny annexe in this Costessey garden turned into a nightmare

Sam Elmhirst's mum was meant to move into this lodge in her garden which cost £43,000 to build. But the project went badly wrong and her mum has no way to get the money back. Photo: Archant

Jobs blow as BrightHouse reveals Norfolk store will be among 30 to shut

BrightHouse is to close its store in Thetford. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cost crisis leads to well-known Norwich store closing its doors for final time

The Cane Furniture Centre will be closing at the end of the month. Picture: Archant

Family mourns ‘lost years’ after grandfather dies in crash while not wearing seatbelt

Stefan Rider, whose grandfather died in a accident while not wearing a seatbelt Picture: Archant

Police warn taxi firm’s bid for restaurant could create ‘flashpoint for disorder’

The unit on Prince of Wales Road which could be turned into a restaurant. Photo: Google

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

Parts of Norfolk ranked as among worst places in country for young people

North Norfolk was ranked three out of 10 in the BBC survey. Pic: Mike Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists