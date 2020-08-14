Search

Advanced search

‘Oops, I did it again’ – farmer repeats his ‘accidental’ crop of stunning sunflowers

14 August, 2020 - 12:00
Norfolk farmer Robert Hambidge has recreated the stunning strip of sunflowers which he planted

Norfolk farmer Robert Hambidge has recreated the stunning strip of sunflowers which he planted "by mistake" last year. Picture: Robert Hambidge

Robert Hambidge

A Norfolk farmer who grew a stunning strip of sunflowers by mistake last year has recreated the colourful floral spectacle – this time on purpose.

Robert Hambidge has planted a mixture of seed-bearing flowers alongside his cropped fields as cover for partridges and a food source for other wild birds on the farm at Pudding Norton, near Fakenham.

When he tried it last year, he thought the mixture was short of sunflowers, so he added in a whole extra bag of sunflower seeds, resulting in a striking sea of yellow-headed flowers.

This year he planted the same mix without the additional seeds – but was still rewarded with another explosion of colour.

He was proud enough of the results to share a photo on social media with a caption referencing the Britney Spears hit: “Oops!... I did it again”.

“It is not quite as dense as last year, but it is still really eye-opening,” he said. “It was the same standard seed mix as the one I put in last year, but I didn’t add any sunflowers in this year.

“The sunflowers dominate the view, but when they die back they shrink to virtually nothing and you can see what else you have got there, including a bit of linseed, triticale and millet. But at the moment the sunflowers are buzzing with bumblebees.

“I am really enjoying it. If the climate continues like this some of us farmers will be growing more sunflowers and you will whole fields of them like you see in France. Wouldn’t that be lovely?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner