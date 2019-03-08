Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Inspirational Norfolk farmer and mental health campaigner named UK's Farming Champion of the Year

PUBLISHED: 05:25 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 05:34 04 October 2019

Zanna Joice (left) recieves the 2019 Farming Champion of the Year award in honour of her late husband Patrick Joice (inset), presented by NFU president Minette Batters (right). Pictures: Tim Relf / Sonya Duncan

Zanna Joice (left) recieves the 2019 Farming Champion of the Year award in honour of her late husband Patrick Joice (inset), presented by NFU president Minette Batters (right). Pictures: Tim Relf / Sonya Duncan

Tim Relf / Sonya Duncan

An inspirational Norfolk farmer who selflessly fought to smash the stigmas around mental health during his own battle with terminal cancer has won a national honour from his industry.

Patrick and Zanna Joice at Uphouse Farm, South Raynham. Picture: Sonya DuncanPatrick and Zanna Joice at Uphouse Farm, South Raynham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Patrick Joice, a poultry producer from Uphouse Farm in South Raynham, near Fakenham, was hailed as the Farming Champion of the Year at the 2019 Farmers Weekly Awards.

The announcement came just two weeks after Mr Joice died at the age of 46 following a courageous fight against both his illness and the depression which followed it - during which he became an energetic fundraiser and a powerful voice for mental health awareness.

After his diagnosis, he realised first-hand how debilitating mental health issues can be and set about elevating the discussion on the topic and raising much-needed funds for Norfolk-based farming mental health charity The YANA (You Are Not Alone) Project.

His charity cricket match in June raised more than £50,000 for the cause and he candidly shared his story, including via the global Naked Farmer social media movement, to encourage more people to come forward to talk about their mental health.

Norfolk farmer and mental health campaigner Patrick Joice died on September 19 at the age of 46 after a brave battle against cancer. Picture: Sonya DuncanNorfolk farmer and mental health campaigner Patrick Joice died on September 19 at the age of 46 after a brave battle against cancer. Picture: Sonya Duncan

His openness sparked a surge in calls to YANA's helpline and boosted the amount of counselling it was able to offer.

Awards judges said: "This man's brave and selfless efforts have - and will continue to - change countless farmers' lives for the better.

"He was an inspiration and leaves a legacy that will change many in the farming community for years to come."

READ MORE: Inspirational 'Naked Farmer' Patrick Joice dies after cancer battle

In advance of this week's London awards ceremony, National Farmers' Union president Minette Batters travelled to Norfolk to present the trophy to Mr Joice shortly before his death. His wife Zanna said although he never sought such accolades, she was glad her husband was able to personally accept this recognition from his grateful industry.

Norfolk farmer and mental health fundraiser Patrick Joice, who died after a brave battle with cancer in September, was named the 2019 Farming Champion of the Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured: Patrick's wife Zanna Joice recieves his award from NFU president Minette Batters. Picture: Tim RelfNorfolk farmer and mental health fundraiser Patrick Joice, who died after a brave battle with cancer in September, was named the 2019 Farming Champion of the Year at the Farmers Weekly Awards. Pictured: Patrick's wife Zanna Joice recieves his award from NFU president Minette Batters. Picture: Tim Relf

"He was so humble when he was told and felt he wasn't deserving of such an award," said Mrs Joice. "He never looked at what he had done as something that needed rewarding, as the reward for him was seeing so much benefit that had come from his story.

"I know he was so proud of what he has achieved and the legacy that lives on with YANA, and the work they continue to do is fantastic."

READ MORE: Much-loved Norfolk farmer leaves a 'lasting legacy' of mental health awareness

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man pronounced dead at Norfolk roadside

A man has been pronounced dead at a roadside in Thetford. Photo: Archant

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

WATCH: Can you solve the mystery of this house which time forgot – for sale for £150,000?

Agents are baffled over this house for sale. Kieran Norman, marketing executive, Watsons, outside the house for sale off St.Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police catch more than 100 drivers ignoring bus lane restriction near schools

The bus gate sign on Catton Grove Road. Picture: Norwich Police

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pronounced dead at Norfolk roadside

A man has been pronounced dead at a roadside in Thetford. Photo: Archant

New 80 minute flight to start from Norwich to Cornwall

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Man dies after falling from car park in Norwich

Police are currently on the scene of an incident on Duke Street in Norwich. Pictue: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk star Sophie McKinna finishes outside medal positions at world championships

Sophie McKinna finished outside the medals in the shot put final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha Picture: PA

‘A slap in the face’ - women hit back at ‘immoral’ High Court state pension age ruling

Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists