Search

Advanced search

‘100 years on, that same debate is being had now’ – Brexit food security concern mirrors wartime challenges, says farming leader

PUBLISHED: 07:30 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 08:06 07 November 2018

NFU deputy president Guy Smith speaking at the Norfolk NFU annual county meeting. Picture: Chris Hill

NFU deputy president Guy Smith speaking at the Norfolk NFU annual county meeting. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

While political battles rage over Brexit, Britain’s politicians must make food the same strategic priority as our wartime leaders did when threatened with scarcity and starvation.

That was the message to Norfolk farmers from a senior industry leader who drew parallels between the current debate over food security, and the actions needed to maintain the nation’s self-sufficiency during the major conflicts of the last century.

National Farmers’ Union deputy president Guy Smith was speaking at the annual meeting of the county’s NFU branch, held at the Easton and Otley College campus, outside Norwich.

Mr Smith, who farms in Essex, said a no-deal Brexit would be “catastrophic” for UK farmers’ ability to trade and compete with their European neighbours.

And on the eve of the Norfolk NFU centenary celebrations, Mr Smith said the major issues facing East Anglian farmers today could also be traced back 100 years, to a time when food “suddenly became a strategic issue” which would last throughout the two world wars.

“There was an immediate reversal of policy in support of agriculture and a plough-up campaign encouraging farmers to produce more food so we were not so dependent on our food needs from elsewhere, and we had an element of food security through self-sufficiency,” he said.

“Ironically, 100 years on, that same debate is being had now. Again we are at a moment in our history when, as a nation, we have to think hard and intelligently about where we want to be fed from going forward, and to what extent we want to have food securtity by securing an element of our own food production from our own resources.

“It is almost painful that this country has to go through this because politicians forget. They will tell us: You are all alarmists for worrying about this, you are suggesting to the British people that food will go short because of insufficiencies going forward. You can’t possibly try to convince us that there will be German U-boats in the Channel.

“Indeed, unless Brexit negotiations go really badly, there are not going to be German U-boats in the Channel, but there are modern equivalents – climate change, intrernational terrorism, cyber warfare.

“So I think we need to remind politicians they are in danger of becoming those men of the 1930s and 1940s who thought this country could never ever go hungry and its food needs could never be jeopardised.”

Mr Smith also gave his views on Defra’s Agriculture Bill, published last month, which includes phasing out the EU’s direct payment subsidies after Brexit, in favour of a new Environmental Land Management System which will pay public money for “public goods”, such as environmental work.

He said the NFU was “wary of having an agricultural policy dominated by environmental payments”.

“Throughout history and across the world, governments give farmers some support to keep them in the game, to make sure that when times are tough they don’t shy away from the decision to plant a seed,” he said. “That is the purpose of an agricultural policy.

“The Americans called it insurance whereby they subsidise farmers and give them guaranteed prices. In the Land of the Free there is an $857bn farm bill going through Congress as we speak. That is not free market, that is support for American farmers because the American government recognises the strategic importance of food.

“The CAP (the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy) will carry on giving support to European farmers, without the UK in it, for at least five years.

“So the major powerhouses of the world will continue to give support and we, UK farmers, would have to compete against those agricultures going forward and our politicians need to be mindful of that.

“It may be that shifting support payments to environmental payments will work in our favour. It could support production. But I have a horrible feeling that by the time the usual suspects get their hands on this we will have to downsize production to qualify or be eligible for most of those environmental payments. That is why we are wary of having an agricultural policy dominated by environmental payments.”

NORFOLK APPOINTMENTS

The meeting also included some significant appointments within the Norfolk NFU leadership.

Tony Bambridge, whose two-year term as county chairman will end early next year, will be replaced by Hoveton-based farmer and contractor Nick Deane, who runs Bure Farm Services and Bure Valley Potatoes. Vice chairman will be Jamie Lockhart of Honingham Thorpe Farms.

Mr Bambridge will take over the Norfolk council delegate’s role vacated by Shipdham dairy farmer Ken Proctor, who is stepping down after six years in the post.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide