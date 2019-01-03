Search

Advanced search

Environmental standards must be enforced for post-Brexit farming, say campaigners

03 January, 2019 - 09:42
An independent regulator is needed to ensure farmers meet environmental and animal welfare standards after Brexit, say campaigners. Picture: Chris Hill

An independent regulator is needed to ensure farmers meet environmental and animal welfare standards after Brexit, say campaigners. Picture: Chris Hill

Archant

An independent regulator must be established to ensure farmers and landowners meet minimum standards to protect water, soil, wildlife and animal welfare after Brexit, campaigners have urged.

The Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN) says the nation’s long-term food security could be at risk unless there are “ambitious” minimum standards for the industry in the government’s Agriculture Bill, which sets out domestic policy for the sector as the UK leaves the EU.

An independent regulator should support farmers to move towards nature-friendly farming practices with high environmental, production and animal health and welfare standards, says the NFFN.

The organisation, which was launched a year ago, warns soils have become depleted and water courses degraded, while populations of birds, butterflies and other species such as hedgehogs have seen numbers fall significantly.

Ministers have set out plans to pay farmers for providing “public goods” such as habitat for wildlife, planting trees to curb flooding and managing soil well, after the UK leaves the EU-wide Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) subsidy scheme.

But the NFFN wants farmers who choose to focus exclusively on farm food production, using intensive methods, to be required to keep their land in “good heart”.

Targets in areas such as air quality, water quality and soil health will act as an incentive to those who are currently failing to deliver public goods alongside food production, the NFFN argues.

The call comes as environment secretary Michael Gove is set to address the Oxford Farming Conference on the future of agriculture after Brexit.

Cambridgeshire farmer Martin Lines, who chairs the NFFN, said: “It is the secretary of state’s duty to establish an independent regulator before it’s too late.

“We can only guarantee long-term food security by protecting and managing the natural assets which enable food production.

“If the Government does not amend the bill to include minimum standards – and put a stop to the environmental degradation caused by intensive farming – British farmers will be in danger of losing their livelihoods.”

In his speech to the Oxford Farming Conference today, Mr Gove will pledge to make the case for long-term investment in British farming and is also expected to reiterate his support for the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, which he says will avoid the disruption of crashing out of the CAP with no deal.

Mr Gove said: “While I cannot pre-empt the outcome of the government’s spending review later this year, I can continue to demonstrate the case for, and put in place the policies that underpin, long-term investment in British agriculture and the rural economy.

“It is also one of the reasons why I hope my colleagues in Parliament support the prime minister’s deal.

“It isn’t perfect, but let’s not make the perfect the enemy of the good.

“It not only gives us a 21-month transition period in which current access is completely unaffected, it also allows us to maintain continuous tariff-free and quota-free access to EU markets for our exporters after that.”

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Police called to concerns for man at Welwyn Garden City Waitrose

Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

£500 charity grant kick-starts residents’ plans to buy Norfolk pub

Residents in Swanton Abbott want to buy the village pub, the Jolly Farmers, and run it for the community. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Family-run Norfolk butchers shop to close after 90 years

JD Spikings and Sons butchers shop in Upwell to close. Photo; Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists