Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019

Oven chips set to get bigger this year, says champion Norfolk potato grower

21 June, 2019 - 12:00
Norfolk farmer Thomas Love of Walcott Farms has been crowned McCain southern region champion potato grower. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Norfolk farmer Thomas Love of Walcott Farms has been crowned McCain southern region champion potato grower. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Archant Norfolk 2015

Food lovers can celebrate the return of oven chips to their usual size this summer, according to a champion north Norfolk potato grower who is expecting to harvest a bumper crop.

Thomas Love, of Walcott Farms, has been crowned McCain's champion grower for its southern region - making him their best supplier south of the M62 motorway.

But he joked that he saw himself as the "least worst potato grower" after the challenging 2018 growing season when the baking hot, dry summer affected the size and quality of potatoes - prompting processors including McCain to reduce their specifications by 5mm and make shorter chips.

However Mr Love, who said he was "astonished" to win the industry accolade after such a difficult year, expects a much more positive picture when this season's potatoes head to the chip-makers.

You may also want to watch:

"I must say how good everybody's crops look this year," he said. "We are hoping for a really bumper crop this year, with yields and quality standards back to normal, so hopefully everyone will have longer and bigger chips to gorge on. We will probably have a glut of potatoes this year rather than a shortage.

"The whole industry had to reduce their quality and size specs last year because of this 'wonderful' summer that everyone had. It seems difficult to remember how hot and dry it was now. But we were helped by the fact that we farm against the sea, which reduces our heat issues.

"Our unirrigated yield was 32 tonnes per hectare when we had hoped to do 45 tonnes. Our irrigated crops did slightly above normal, which just shows how important that irrigation is.

"The blokes worked really hard in keeping what water we could on the ground, and lifting the potatoes well. It was an all-round team effort, it always is. "It was a pretty awful year - we thought we had done so badly, but no-one had their best year. We have done well in challenging conditions."

Mr Love said Walcott Farms supplied about 7,000 tonnes of potatoes to McCain last year.

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Council apologises for asking grieving son for £3,100 after mum’s death

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists