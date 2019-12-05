Search

Advanced search

Norwich scientist represents UK at youth agriculture summit in Brazil

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 05 December 2019

Joshua Joyce, a plant researcher at Norwich's John Innes Centre, represented the UK at the Bayer Youth Ag Summit in Brazil. Picture: Bayer / Youth Ag Summit

Joshua Joyce, a plant researcher at Norwich's John Innes Centre, represented the UK at the Bayer Youth Ag Summit in Brazil. Picture: Bayer / Youth Ag Summit

Bayer / Youth Ag Summit

A Norwich-based crop researcher said he was impressed by the global enthusiasm for more sustainable farming after representing the UK at a youth agriculture summit in Brazil.

Joshua Joyce, a plant researcher at Norwich's John Innes Centre, represented the UK at the Bayer Youth Ag Summit in Brazil. Picture: John Innes CentreJoshua Joyce, a plant researcher at Norwich's John Innes Centre, represented the UK at the Bayer Youth Ag Summit in Brazil. Picture: John Innes Centre

Josh Joyce, a PhD candidate in plant sciences at the John Innes Centre, joined delegates from 45 countries who travelled to South America for the Bayer Youth Ag Summit to share ideas on how to improve food security and sustain a burgeoning world population.

The group - including young business leaders, technologists, lawyers and scientists - heard from industry experts and toured Brazilian farm business SLC Agricola, which is monitoring data to improve crop performance and using precision technology to reduce applications of fertiliser and pesticides.

Mr Joyce, 22, from Melbourn in Cambridgeshire, said: "There is a huge amount of incredible energy among people who are really motivated to make a change to contribute to the UN's sustainable development goal two, which is zero hunger.

"The other thing that really stood out for me is that there is a lot of great science out there, and also here in Norwich at places like the John Innes Centre and other institutes. We have got technology being developed all over the world and if we implement that technology we can increase yields and reduce the environmental impact of farming.

"To see it in action has really broadened my horizons and I want to bring that back to the JIC and some of the projects I am working on."

READ MORE: Could this high-iron GM wheat help prevent anaemia?

Despite the heavy criticism aimed at Brazil for the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, Mr Joyce said he was encouraged by the "significant" ecological efforts on the farm he visited.

"Brazil, almost surprisingly, is leading the way with a lot of this stuff," he said. "I think a lot of the farmers over there are really pushing it and they see it as an opportunity to lead the way. There was a lot of discussion around sustainable approaches and opening it up to us to see if we thought they were being ambitious enough.

"From what we saw at the summit, people are really trying to make an effort now to see the impact of various approaches on the sustainability of their own farming, but also on global sustainability. It was nice to see everyone making a really serious effort to make their farming and all their approaches more sustainable."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Two people hit by car after pulling over to search for missing mobile phone

Police on the scene of a serious crash on the A146 at Beccles. Picture; @NSRAPT

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

Police closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chain reveals plans to take over more than 30 pubs in Norfolk

Pub chain Norfolk Table Ltd will reopen the King's Head in Hethersett next year. Photo: Archant

Two injured after car overturns on A47

The A47 has been closed near to insurer Adrian Flux's offices after a serious crash Picture: Google

WATCH: Lorry stuck in sinkhole on city road

A lorry is stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Serena Bowles.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton

Norwich City's backline had a tough night at Southampton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pensioner’s purse stolen after thieves surrounded her trolley

A woman has had her purse stolen in Downham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists