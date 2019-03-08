Norfolk's most famous cow is 'over the moon' in new maize maze

Jelly the Jersey cow features in the design of the new maize maze at Fundenhall. Aerial picture by Alan George Alan George

The stardom of Norfolk's most famous dairy cow has reached new heights - as she is pictured jumping over the moon in a new maize maze.

Dairy farmers Jonny and Carrie Burridge at the Fundenhall maize maze with Jelly the Jersey cow and their two sons Ayrton, four, and Jenson, one. Picture: Carrie Burridge Dairy farmers Jonny and Carrie Burridge at the Fundenhall maize maze with Jelly the Jersey cow and their two sons Ayrton, four, and Jenson, one. Picture: Carrie Burridge

Farmyard celebrity Jelly the Jersey, a popular visitor to schools, educational events and rural shows, is featured in the design for the new Fundenhall Maize Maze, near Wymondham.

Dairy farmers Jonny and Carrie Burridge said the maze which opened at Manor Farm this week is a chance to showcase their most famous animal - as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The "cow jumps over the moon" design was fed into a GPS system and the seeds for the maize plants were precision-drilled to grow into the finished pattern.

The huge maze puzzle is the centrepiece of a family attraction which also includes the chance to pet baby goats, sit on a tractor, climb on a straw-bale mountain or play in a sand-pit and a tub of wheat grain.

It is all part of the drive to increase public engagement at a business which already involves itself with Open Farm Sunday and is soon to install some milk vending machines.

Mr Burridge said: "It is an extension to what we are doing with Open Farm Sunday - it is another opportunity for people to come to the farm and enjoy the things I used to enjoy growing up on the farm in the fresh air. At the same time, they can meet some animals and learn some new skills like map-reading and collecting the clues to solve the puzzle."

While there are many impressive pedigree award-winners in cattle sheds across the county, Mr Burridge said Jelly's fame as "the people's cow" made her the perfect image for the maze.

Mrs Burridge, who used to work with people with special needs and has also taught at Easton College, said the educational aspects of the maze were also important to the family.

"We are both very passionate about education, bridging links with the public and giving children the chance to get onto the farm and have the experiences that our two sons (Ayrton and Jenson, aged four and one respectively) take for granted."

The Burridges, who operate a robotic milking system at the dairy, also have another reason for celebration this week after being nominated among the finalists for the 2019 British Farming Awards, in the Dairy Innovator of the Year category.

- Fundenhall Maize Maze is open from 10am-5pm until September 1, plus every weekend in September.