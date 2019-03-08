Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Norfolk's most famous cow is 'over the moon' in new maize maze

PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 August 2019

Jelly the Jersey cow features in the design of the new maize maze at Fundenhall. Aerial picture by Alan George

Jelly the Jersey cow features in the design of the new maize maze at Fundenhall. Aerial picture by Alan George

Alan George

The stardom of Norfolk's most famous dairy cow has reached new heights - as she is pictured jumping over the moon in a new maize maze.

Dairy farmers Jonny and Carrie Burridge at the Fundenhall maize maze with Jelly the Jersey cow and their two sons Ayrton, four, and Jenson, one. Picture: Carrie BurridgeDairy farmers Jonny and Carrie Burridge at the Fundenhall maize maze with Jelly the Jersey cow and their two sons Ayrton, four, and Jenson, one. Picture: Carrie Burridge

Farmyard celebrity Jelly the Jersey, a popular visitor to schools, educational events and rural shows, is featured in the design for the new Fundenhall Maize Maze, near Wymondham.

Dairy farmers Jonny and Carrie Burridge said the maze which opened at Manor Farm this week is a chance to showcase their most famous animal - as well as celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The "cow jumps over the moon" design was fed into a GPS system and the seeds for the maize plants were precision-drilled to grow into the finished pattern.

The huge maze puzzle is the centrepiece of a family attraction which also includes the chance to pet baby goats, sit on a tractor, climb on a straw-bale mountain or play in a sand-pit and a tub of wheat grain.

It is all part of the drive to increase public engagement at a business which already involves itself with Open Farm Sunday and is soon to install some milk vending machines.

Mr Burridge said: "It is an extension to what we are doing with Open Farm Sunday - it is another opportunity for people to come to the farm and enjoy the things I used to enjoy growing up on the farm in the fresh air. At the same time, they can meet some animals and learn some new skills like map-reading and collecting the clues to solve the puzzle."

While there are many impressive pedigree award-winners in cattle sheds across the county, Mr Burridge said Jelly's fame as "the people's cow" made her the perfect image for the maze.

Mrs Burridge, who used to work with people with special needs and has also taught at Easton College, said the educational aspects of the maze were also important to the family.

"We are both very passionate about education, bridging links with the public and giving children the chance to get onto the farm and have the experiences that our two sons (Ayrton and Jenson, aged four and one respectively) take for granted."

The Burridges, who operate a robotic milking system at the dairy, also have another reason for celebration this week after being nominated among the finalists for the 2019 British Farming Awards, in the Dairy Innovator of the Year category.

- Fundenhall Maize Maze is open from 10am-5pm until September 1, plus every weekend in September.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Gifted student’ stabbed by notorious drug gang days before court date

Olungbenga Ibidunni was sentanced to 21 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Fire crews tackle large blaze at old holiday park

The fire at Pontins this morning. Picture: Luke Nudd

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

GCSE results 2019: Live list of results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I will remember them for ever’ - Crash survivor appeals for good samaritans who helped her to come forward

Fawn Doggett, 20, who was involved in a car crash on Tuesday August 20 is appealing for the people who came ot her aid to come forward so she can thank them. Picture: Hope Doggett/FawnDoggett.

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man admits sending hoax white powder to Norwich MP Chloe Smith

Conservative MP Chloe Smith. Photo: UK Parliament

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists