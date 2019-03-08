Former RAF wing commander appointed as Royal Norfolk Show director

James Hill has been appointed deputy chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association and director of the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: James Bass (C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

The Royal Norfolk Show will be piloted by a former RAF wing commander who has landed a key role as the event’s new director.

James Hill, from Hertfordshire, has been appointed as deputy chief executive and show director for The Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) after a 33-year career in the RAF, where he specialised initially in education and training.

His military service included operational postings in West Africa and the Middle East as a media and public relations specialist. He has also served in leadership roles in the Ministry of Defence, in Afghanistan, at the Defence Academy and most recently at the Royal Air Force Headquarters.

Now he is looking forward to the challenge of running the UK’s largest two-day county show, which attracts around 80,000 visitors every year.

“I am absolutely delighted to join the RNAA at an important point in its development,” said Mr Hill.

“The Royal Norfolk Show is an iconic county event, blending heritage and tradition with cutting edge technology and innovative ideas in farming and food production.

“Importantly, the RNAA’s influence spreads far and wide and I look forward to working with the whole team to deliver the show and our work.”

RNAA chief executive Greg Smith added: “I am thrilled to welcome James to the RNAA. James has had a long and distinguished career in the RAF and his leadership and proven management experience will be invaluable to us over the coming years.”

Mr Hill’s career highlights also include serving as a flight commander and instructor in the Department of Initial Officer Training at the RAF College, Cranwell and qualifying as a military parachutist at No 1 Parachute Training School.

He takes over the role vacated by Mark Nicholas, who left the RNAA at the end of last year to become chief executive of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, which provides palliative care services across Norfolk.