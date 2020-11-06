Search

Celebrity chef teams up with turkey farmer to promote Norfolk food

PUBLISHED: 06:06 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:06 06 November 2020

Michelin-starred TV chef Galton Blackiston with Norfolk turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

A Norfolk turkey farmer believes heightened consumer food awareness is driving a surge in lockdown demand – and he has enlisted a celebrity chef to help promote the benefits of shopping local.

Robert Garner of Godwick Turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore PhotographyRobert Garner of Godwick Turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

Robert Garner, who runs Godwick Turkeys, based near Fakenham, has seen online orders for his free-range Norfolk Bronze and Black turkeys, crowns and breast rolls soar by 50pc this year during the first four weeks of taking orders for Christmas.

He said the rise in demand is partly due to the coronavirus pandemic making people more aware of the importance of supporting local businesses, including taking a greater interest in the provenance of their food.

“I think people are really starting to sit up and take notice of where their food, particularly their meat, comes from and how it is farmed and produced,” he said.

“Covid-19 has changed the way people shop and the food that they buy. When I talk to our new customers they want to go local, support British farming and have great-tasting and reasonably-produced food on their table this Christmas.

Godwick Turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore PhotographyGodwick Turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

“Before the lockdown, I think people were becoming increasingly detached from farming, seeing only the supermarket, and their plate of food.

“I’m delight to say that has changed and this season we have seen consumers taking a real interest in the work of producers like us.”

Godwick Turkeys has been supplying families and butchers with Christmas turkeys for more than 50 years and the family-run firm has now expanded its home delivery service to cover the whole of the UK.

Customers can also order online and collect directly from the farm, which Mr Garner said gives them “a guarantee of traceability, environmental protection, food safety and hygiene and welfare standards”.

Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston (left) with Robert Garner of Godwick Turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore PhotographyNorfolk chef Galton Blackiston (left) with Robert Garner of Godwick Turkeys at Godwick Hall Farm. Picture: Mark Bullimore Photography

This year Mr Garner is working with TV chef Galton Blackiston, who owns and runs the Michelin-starred Morston Hall restaurant at Morston, near Blakeney, to raise awareness of the need to support local food businesses.

Mr Blackiston said: “I’ve been cooking turkeys from Godwick at Christmas for a number of years now and they have never disappointed.

“I am very lucky to work with some brilliant local producers and it would be great to see people support local food producers this Christmas.

“By opting for local produce like a Godwick turkey, you are not only benefiting a local farming business but you are also providing yourself and your family with a great-tasting bird reared to the highest standards.”

The EDP has also launched a Shop Local campaign, asking consumers to spend their hard-earned cash with independent businesses and give Norfolk’s economy a boost in the run up to Christmas, in a bid to bolster our high streets and spark a wave of online spending with local retailers.

