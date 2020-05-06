Farming leader quits top East Anglia role to start a new life in France

NFU East Anglia regional director Rachel Carrington is stepping down from the role to 'start a new life in France'. Picture: Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd. Warren Page/Pagepix Ltd.

A leading figure in East Anglia’s farming industry has announced she is stepping down from her key regional role to start a new life in France.

Gary Ford has been appointed as the new regional director for NFU East Anglia. Picture: Toby Lea Gary Ford has been appointed as the new regional director for NFU East Anglia. Picture: Toby Lea

Rachel Carrington, regional director for the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), will leave the post later this summer to be replaced by the newly-appointed Gary Ford, currently the NFU’s chief poultry adviser.

Mrs Carrington has worked for the NFU for more than 25 years, including leading the regional team in East Anglia for the past two years.

“I’m sad to be leaving a job that I have enjoyed, and I will miss the colleagues and members I’ve got to know well during my time with the NFU, but I am excited about starting a new life in France,” she said.

“I feel very privileged to have worked for the NFU and been involved with the industry for so long, helping members with the challenges and opportunities that they face.”

Her replacement Mr Ford, 52, is from a farming background – his parents still farm in Worcestershire – and has extensive experience in the agricultural industry, including 16 years with the NFU.

Before he was appointed to his current position in September 2013, he was the county adviser for Worcestershire and Warwickshire, working with members on key issues affecting the two counties. He also worked as an NFU group secretary in Warwickshire and Staffordshire and in the commercial poultry sector.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud to be taking up the role of regional director for the NFU in East Anglia and I’m looking forward to working with members, colleagues and stakeholders.

“I’ve spent a lot of my time here, working with our poultry members, and I have a great affinity for the region, including taking my degree in agriculture at Writtle College in Essex.

“From its poultry businesses to salad, vegetable and arable production, there is a thriving farming industry here that has so much to offer the nation and I can’t wait to get started.”

The NFU said Mr Ford is due to start his new role on July 13.