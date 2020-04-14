Search

Warnings over fire risks from ‘misguided’ sky lanterns campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:20 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 14 April 2020

Fire chiefs and Norfolk countryside campaigners have urged people not to use sky lanterns to show support for the NHS. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Fire chiefs and Norfolk countryside campaigners have urged people not to use sky lanterns to show support for the NHS. Picture: Chiang Ying-ying

Archant

A “misguided” campaign to support the NHS by releasing sky lanterns could risk starting fires in the countryside and injuring farm livestock, fire chiefs and rural leaders have warned.

An online campaign has been circulating through social media asking for sky lanterns to be launched from gardens and driveways on Sunday evenings as a display of gratitude to health service workers fighting to save lives during the Covid-19 outbreak.

But the public has been urged to find other ways to demonstrate their appreciation for the NHS, as flammable lanterns carry a fire hazard that could put added pressure on already-stretched emergency crews as well as risking the safety of livestock, crops and thatched homes in the East Anglian countryside.

Cath Crowther, East regional director for the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said: “Whilst I’m sure well intended, we would urge the public not to release sky lanterns as a way of showing appreciation for the vital work that nurses, doctors and other key workers are doing for us all.

“Sky lanterns can be a risk to livestock and pets if they land in a field or close to homes, litter the countryside and can also be a fire risk when our fire departments are already stretched.

“As the weekly ‘Clap for Carers’ has demonstrated so well, there are very simple ways that people can show their appreciation for the NHS that don’t pose a risk to others at this extremely difficult time for the country.”

The National Fire Chiefs Council said the “misguided” campaign came at a time when all emergency services are “under unprecedented pressure” due to Covid-19, and when wildfires are likely to be on the increase due to the weather conditions.

Chairman Roy Wilsher said: “While I fully understand people wanting to show their support to the NHS, I would encourage people to find a different way to do this.

“NFCC does not advocate the use of sky lanterns and we do not believe they should be used under any circumstances.

“All emergency services are currently under unprecedented pressure due to Covid-19, and I am concerned this type of activity could not only put additional pressure on the fire service, but further strain on the NHS.”

