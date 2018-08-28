Search

Latest farming technology under the spotlight at Halesworth event

PUBLISHED: 11:41 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 29 January 2019

A Claas combine harvester at work in Norfolk. Picture; Matthew Usher.

A Claas combine harvester at work in Norfolk. Picture; Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2012

The latest technological advances in agricultural machinery will be discussed by three of the region’s leading experts at a farmers’ evening in Halesworth.

Chris Chilvers, general sales manager at Claas-Manns, will be joined by Horsch regional sales managers Matt Smith and Ben Harrison at one of a series of free events run by accountancy firm Lovewell Blake and the Suffolk Coastal branch of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU).

The trio will explain how their respective businesses are harnessing new technology to design some of the most advanced equipment available in the agricultural sector.

The meeting will be chaired by Lovewell Blake agricultural partner Ryan Lincoln, who said: “The last few years have seen a huge acceleration in the way that technology is used in agriculture, so it will be fascinating to hear from those involved in that development about what is available right now, and what we can expect in the future.”

• The event takes place at Halesworth Golf Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 13. Attendance is free. To book a place, contact Ryan Lincoln on 01986 873163 or r.lincoln@lovewell-blake.co.uk.

