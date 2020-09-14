College needs more horses to help students learn equine skills

As a new term begins, Norfolk’s rural skills college is recruiting again – but this time it is looking for horses rather than students.

Easton College needs more horses to join its “working livery”, which cares for animals on behalf of their owners, while also giving valuable hands-on experience for students hoping to gain certificates, diplomas and degrees in equine studies.

Zoe Gusterson, the college’s head of equine and animal studies, said while the students are learning, the horses benefit from being kept fit, active and interested as they undertake a programme of work and exercise disciplines under the supervision of experienced staff.

“We have fantastic facilities here at Easton College,” she said. “The quality of our horse management is second to none and our students are supervised by highly-qualified and experienced teaching staff but we do need more horses.

“Our working livery has got real benefits for horse owners. We charge just £10 a week and that includes feed, bedding, farrier, vet, physio, saddle fitting and more. Horses in our care are kept fit with a good variety of ground work, lunging, flat work, jumping and hacking, all under the close supervision of our qualified lecturers.

“We’re looking for horses which can help our students learn, so we need good all-round riding club types or ex-competition horses, 15 hands plus and able to jump a small course of 70cm.”

Horses at Easton are turned out daily in fenced paddocks, and the college’s Equestrian Centre includes a 70m x 40m indoor school, a 60m x 40m outdoor arena and a cross-country schooling course.

The college said horses have a carefully-planned work programme and welfare is always the top consideration.

• For more details see the Easton College website or contact Louise Applegate on 01603 731 583 or louise.applegate@ccn.ac.uk.