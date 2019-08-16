Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Bygone farming technology will be on show at Dentill vintage day

16 August, 2019 - 11:00
A vintage Albion binder, towed behind a period tractor, being tested ahead of the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian Hipwell

A vintage Albion binder, towed behind a period tractor, being tested ahead of the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian Hipwell

Adrian Hipwell

A village's vintage farming day returns next month, offering visitors a chance to explore what it was like to work the land in times gone by.

Preparations for the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian HipwellPreparations for the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian Hipwell

Now in its fifth year, Dentill celebrates a bygone era with working displays of "troshing", vintage and static tractors, heavy horses, trailer rides and craft and trade stalls.

Organisers are hoping to top last year's total of 1,200 people visiting the event in Denton, near Bungay, which raises money for five local charities.

In preparation for working the Marshall threshing drum among the displays on September 1, volunteers have been out in the fields in recent weeks testing their vintage Albion binder, which used to cut wheat and tie it in bunches or sheaves ready for threshing to separate the grain - a two-stage process now completed in one pass by modern combine harvester.

The event at Glebe Farm in Denton runs from 10am to 5pm on September 1. For more information see www.dentill.org.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A146 reopens following serious crash

The air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Teenage woman attacked by two men

A teenager was attacked in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists