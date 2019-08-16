Bygone farming technology will be on show at Dentill vintage day

A vintage Albion binder, towed behind a period tractor, being tested ahead of the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian Hipwell Adrian Hipwell

A village's vintage farming day returns next month, offering visitors a chance to explore what it was like to work the land in times gone by.

Preparations for the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian Hipwell Preparations for the 2019 Dentill vintage farming working day. Picture: Adrian Hipwell

Now in its fifth year, Dentill celebrates a bygone era with working displays of "troshing", vintage and static tractors, heavy horses, trailer rides and craft and trade stalls.

Organisers are hoping to top last year's total of 1,200 people visiting the event in Denton, near Bungay, which raises money for five local charities.

In preparation for working the Marshall threshing drum among the displays on September 1, volunteers have been out in the fields in recent weeks testing their vintage Albion binder, which used to cut wheat and tie it in bunches or sheaves ready for threshing to separate the grain - a two-stage process now completed in one pass by modern combine harvester.

The event at Glebe Farm in Denton runs from 10am to 5pm on September 1. For more information see www.dentill.org.