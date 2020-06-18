Lockdown sparks a spike in demand at online farm machinery auction
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 18 June 2020
Brown & Co
Auctioneers reported an “unprecedented level of interest” in an online farm machinery sale after demand built up during the lockdown’s lack of on-site auctions.
Sales agents at Brown and Co have been running quarterly online timed auctions since 2014, but its most recent sale “went off with a bang”, with more than 250 registered buyers contributing combined bids of more than £570,000 as the bidding window drew to a close.
The auction included combine harvesters, tractors, loaders, cultivation equipment and livestock kit, as well as a “significant entry” of potato grading and bagging equipment from the Fens. Auctioneers said the inclusion of three bulk entries from farm businesses undergoing a change in policy in Norfolk, Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire “greatly added to the appeal of the sale”.
Highlights included a 2011 Fendt Vario 724 tractor with more than 9,000 hours on the clock which attracted a bid of £46,000, a 2017 Merlo TF42.7 CS telehandler selling at £36,000, and a 2013 Claas Axion 820 tractor showing 6,500 hours which sold at £27,000.
In the forage section, demand was strong for quality hay with 270 mini Heston bales of 2019 cut selling at £26.60 per bale and 160 Quadrant bales of 2019 cut hay selling at 32.50 per bale.
Presiding auctioneer Simon Wearmouth, a partner in Brown and Co’s Norwich office, said: “Overall trade was strong across the board with some real stand-out highlights. Demand was particularly strong at this sale due to the lack of on-site dispersal sales due to the current conditions and both farmers and the trade looking for quality used machinery.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.