Lockdown sparks a spike in demand at online farm machinery auction

PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 18 June 2020

Auctioneers at Brown & Co reported a surge in lockdown demand at the firm's online farm machinery and forage sale. Pictured: A 2011 Fendt Vario 724 tractor attracted a bid of £46,000. Picture: Brown and Co

Brown & Co

Auctioneers reported an “unprecedented level of interest” in an online farm machinery sale after demand built up during the lockdown’s lack of on-site auctions.

Sales agents at Brown and Co have been running quarterly online timed auctions since 2014, but its most recent sale “went off with a bang”, with more than 250 registered buyers contributing combined bids of more than £570,000 as the bidding window drew to a close.

The auction included combine harvesters, tractors, loaders, cultivation equipment and livestock kit, as well as a “significant entry” of potato grading and bagging equipment from the Fens. Auctioneers said the inclusion of three bulk entries from farm businesses undergoing a change in policy in Norfolk, Nottinghamshire and Oxfordshire “greatly added to the appeal of the sale”.

Highlights included a 2011 Fendt Vario 724 tractor with more than 9,000 hours on the clock which attracted a bid of £46,000, a 2017 Merlo TF42.7 CS telehandler selling at £36,000, and a 2013 Claas Axion 820 tractor showing 6,500 hours which sold at £27,000.

In the forage section, demand was strong for quality hay with 270 mini Heston bales of 2019 cut selling at £26.60 per bale and 160 Quadrant bales of 2019 cut hay selling at 32.50 per bale.

Presiding auctioneer Simon Wearmouth, a partner in Brown and Co’s Norwich office, said: “Overall trade was strong across the board with some real stand-out highlights. Demand was particularly strong at this sale due to the lack of on-site dispersal sales due to the current conditions and both farmers and the trade looking for quality used machinery.”

