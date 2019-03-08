Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Colman family's pride as construction work begins on vast tomato greenhouse

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 08 November 2019

James Colman by the huge area which has been dug on the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, for the construction of the massive glasshouse to grow tomatoes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Colman by the huge area which has been dug on the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, for the construction of the massive glasshouse to grow tomatoes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Work has begun on a vast new tomato greenhouse on farmland outside Norwich owned by the Colman family - who hope it will become an exemplar of sustainable agriculture while replacing lost local employment.

Two vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM GroupTwo vast greenhouses will be built in Norfolk and Suffolk, capable of producing 12pc of the UK's tomatoes. Pictured: A similar development constructed by the same manufacturers in mainland Europe. Picture: BOM Group

The development at the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon is expected to create 210 new jobs by the time it is operational in autumn 2020.

While the recent wet weather has temporarily stalled the construction efforts of the Dutch contractors, the preliminary groundworks already illustrate the substantial scale of the project, covering an area larger than London's O2 Arena.

Along with a similar development outside Bury St Edmunds, the combined £120m project will have the capacity to produce 12pc of the nation's tomatoes in a hydroponic vertical growing system, warmed by waste heat recycled from the nearby water treatment plant - a "world-first" model aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of agriculture.

Estate owner James Colman said the project fitted with his ethos of sustainability and conservation, and provided a weather-proof alternative income stream to help safeguard the business against future risks.

The huge area which has been dug on the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, for the construction of the massive glasshouse to grow tomatoes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe huge area which has been dug on the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, for the construction of the massive glasshouse to grow tomatoes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But he said it also created the "fortuitous" opportunity to replace some of the local jobs lost when the mustard factory - founded by his ancestors a few miles away at Carrow - was closed by its owners Unilever earlier this year.

The estate negotiated terms in the tenancy agreement ensuring that the tomato growers in the greenhouse "must use all reasonable endeavours to fill all job vacancies with applicants who are resident within 10 miles of the property".

"I only see positives," said Mr Colman. "I think this is providing a sustainable covered environment to grow vegetables on a large scale, and it is providing jobs locally - we made a point of making sure that local people have an opportunity to find employment on the estate with the glasshouse company.

"As a family we were powerless to do anything about Unilever's decision to leave their integrated site with Britvic (at Carrow) but, given the opportunity, it is fortuitous that we can put our hand on our heart and say it is a great benefit to see more than 200 jobs being created when so many jobs have left within a couple of miles of the site where the glasshouses will be built.

The huge area which has been dug on the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, for the construction of the massive glasshouse to grow tomatoes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe huge area which has been dug on the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, for the construction of the massive glasshouse to grow tomatoes. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"I am confident that this is going to be a very advanced operation of precision farming under glass, that is going to be an exemplar of what can be done with land."

Mr Colman said the estate was approached about the greenhouse project as it was one of only five suitable UK sites with access to a water treatment works - adding to its other advantages of being a rural estate on the fringe of the city, with good transport links via the nearby A47.

"It came as a bolt out of the blue when they approached us," he said. "I think the uncertainty surrounding farming was something to do with our decision.

"It is fair to say we were looking to the future, asking where is farming going to be in five years' time. Looking at the signs we might find it is going to be a challenging environment so, for the long-term, I was looking for something that would be embracing new technology and providing a stable solid income for the estate. I am not ashamed of that. Every farmer in the region knows we are dependent on the weather but this gives us the opportunity to do other things that are not weather-dependent."

James Colman with the renovated farm buildings where work to turn them into business units is almost completed at the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJames Colman with the renovated farm buildings where work to turn them into business units is almost completed at the Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 5,000-acre Crown Point Estate was bought by the Colman family in 1872, after its mustard production was transferred to the factory at Carrow. Mr Colman said at that time the land was used more for enjoyment and country pursuits.

Today, 4,000 arable acres are commercially farmed in-hand, with three other tenants growing crops, while around 300 acres of woodland is being added to every year as the estate aims to build on its sustainable ambitions. As well as the green benefits of woodland, the trees also provide woodchips for a biomass boiler which heats the redundant barns currently being renovated as commercial business lets to provide another diversified income stream.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Fire destroys entrance to holiday park’s main complex

A fire has ripped through the entrance of Haven's Hopton holiday park's main complex. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

All you need to know ahead of Norwich’s Big Boom fireworks

Big Boom Fireworks return to Norwich Credit: Mark Bullimore

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bridge closed after parts were found to be rotten

The bridge has been closed after it was deemed unsafe by a Norfolk County Council inspector. Picture; Archant

Couple hit with delay on expanding wedding venue business

George and Lara. Pic: Richard Jarmy

A ‘man with a van’ fined for illegally collecting and dumping waste

A ‘man with a van’ has been fined £754 for providing an illegal waste collection service and fly tipping in an area of outstanding natural beauty. Photo: Breckland Council

Three-year-old attacked after mum left him tethered to railings

A man was in court for attacking a three-year-old boy who was tied to railings in Wymondham Picture: Steve Adams

‘Ms Nightmare’ great-grandmother sees the funny side after company’s complaint blunder

Janet Nightingale of Cromer, is shocked at an email to her from British Gas calling her Ms Nightmare. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists