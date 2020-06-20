Search

‘Stunning’ piece of wild coastal scenery up for sale at £500,000

PUBLISHED: 09:33 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:33 20 June 2020

Barrow Common, a “'very special'” stretch of the north Norfolk landscape overlooking Brancaster Staithe, is up for sale with a guide price of £500,000. The site includes a former Second World War radar station and air raid shelter. Picture: Brown & Co

Brown & Co

A wild and beautiful stretch of the north Norfolk landscape is up for sale for £500,000 – a “rare and unique” chance to own common land beloved by birdwatchers, stargazers and wartime heritage enthusiasts.

Barrow Common is an elevated patch of coastal heathland overlooking Brancaster Staithe in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) with panoramic views over Scolt Head and out to The Wash.

The site includes a former Second World War radar station and a concrete air raid shelter.

Its natural beauty attracts dog-walkers and wildlife watchers, while its isolated rural setting has also been recognised as a Dark Sky Discovery Site for star-gazers.

The vast majority of the 82-acre property is designated as common land, used by a range of registered common rights holders, and it is crossed by three public rights of way.

As a result, sales agents said the site had limited commercial potential – but its landscape and wildlife appeal is expected to draw interest from nature organisations, or perhaps even a public collaboration to buy it as a community asset.

Rowley Barclay, a land agent in the King’s Lynn office of property agency Brown and Co, said: “Barrow Common is a stunning parcel of land overlooking Brancaster Staithe, and quite a rare property to come to the market.

“Small areas of common have come up before but something on this scale is quite unique.

“Currently the National Trust and Norfolk Wildlife Trust are using the site for various activities including environmental and wildlife surveillance, so it is likely that an institutional organisation could be interested in the property. That is one area where we think there will be demand. It is also quite possible the common rights holders or locals might club together and buy it to preserve it for the community.

“It is going to be interesting, as it has a strong guide price of £500,000 but limited earning potential. It is predominantly common land and is a very popular place which people come to for walking and activities.

“There is not a lot you can do commercially – the wartime bunker could be converted and there are opportunities for events, and perhaps there could be opportunities for environmental stewardship grants in future under the new government policy of “public money for public goods”.

“It is not going to be a commercial money-maker – the main opportunity here is just the rare chance to own a very special part of Norfolk.”

