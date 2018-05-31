Search

Advanced search

Former Holkham director named as new boss of major farm buying group

PUBLISHED: 12:01 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 05 March 2020

Former Holkham estate director David Horton-Fawkes has been appointed as the new chief executive for farming buying co-op AF Group. Picture: Ian Burt

Former Holkham estate director David Horton-Fawkes has been appointed as the new chief executive for farming buying co-op AF Group. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2010

A former director of the Holkham estate will return to Norfolk's rural business community to take the helm of the UK's largest agricultural buying group.

David Horton-Fawkes has been appointed as the new chief executive of AF Group, formerly known as Anglia Farmers and based at Honingham Thorpe outside Norwich.

As well as a spell as estate director at the Earl of Leicester's diverse countryside estate at Holkham, Mr Horton-Fawkes has also previously worked at the Lowther Estate in Cumbria and is currently chief executive of Gascoyne Estates, managing a portfolio of land, property, leisure and venture capital investments including assets in London, Berlin, Dorset, Hertfordshire and Australia.

He said he was excited by the prospect of another significant role within East Anglia's farming industry as it faces up to challenges including the phasing out of EU support subsidies after Brexit, and competing in the new trading environment currently being negotiated by the government.

"I am grateful to the chairman and the board for giving me the opportunity to lead AF at a time when farming is facing a turbulent future and when all businesses must be alert to change driven by technology, climate and social attitudes," he said. "The role is a huge and exciting challenge and I am determined to make a positive difference for AF, its employees and its members."

AF chairman Nigel Savory said Mr Horton-Fawkes' career background gave him a strong understanding of both large and small farming businesses as well as the increasingly diversified rural economy.

"David is a proven leader with an enviable track record of business growth," he said. "Having someone at the helm of our business who not only understands farming but can also help navigate the headwinds the industry is about to face was hugely important to the board. Therefore, we are incredibly excited about the future of AF and the value we can offer to farm businesses across the UK under David's leadership.

Mr Horton-Fawkes will replace current AF Group chief executive Jon Duffy, who announced in November that he would be stepping down from the role this summer as he seeks to spend more time with his family in Nottinghamshire.

Since joining the group in March 2017, Mr Duffy has been instrumental in restructuring and refocusing the procurement co-operative, which sources more than £275m of goods every year for more than 3,500 shareholder members.

The business saw significant growth during his tenure as chief executive, and last year was able to return around £1.6m in rebates.

Most Read

Couple selling £240,000 fishery with four lakes in idyllic wildlife haven

Fen Lakes fishery is coming up at auction. Pic: submitted

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk couple in isolation after being flown home from coronavirus hotel

Ben and Jen King are in isolation at their home after flyng back from the hotel at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak Picture: Ben and Jen King

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Two women killed in A47 crash named

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Delays for drivers after A47 crash

The scene of a multi-car crash on the A47. Picture: Archant

Woman’s £3,000 housing benefit fraud

Caxton Road, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘No effect to Norwich flights’ after regional airline Flybe collapses

pic: Archant

Work on new £22.5m development to create 165 homes gets underway

A section of Norwich Road, heading into Swaffham. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Man guilty of murder of five people in shop blast has his appeal rejected

Emergency services at the scene on Hinckley Road in Leicester. Aaron Chown PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24