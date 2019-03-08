Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

'Unique and famous' 1903 tractor could fetch £250,000 at auction

PUBLISHED: 13:39 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 26 September 2019

A

A "unique and fanous" 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor is expected to fetch up to �250,000 at the Cheffins Vintage Auction near Ely on October 19. Picture: Chris Lishman

Chris Lishman

The "most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK" is expected to fetch up to £250,000 when it goes under the hammer in East Anglia next month, said auctioneers.

A A "unique and fanous" 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor is expected to fetch up to £250,000 at the Cheffins Vintage Auction near Ely on October 19. Picture: Stuart Gibbard

The Ivel Agricultural Motor, cited as one of the great British inventions, will be the top lot at the Cheffins' Vintage Sale at Sutton, near Ely on Saturday October 19.

The 1903-made model - number 131 - is probably the best-known of the world's eight complete surviving machines, said auctioneers, having been a star attraction at the National Tractor and Farm Museum in Northumberland for many years as part of the late John Moffitt's Hunday Collection.

Tractor historian Stuart Gibbard, who detailed the history of the Ivel in Cheffins' sale catalogue, said: "The Ivel's importance to early tractor history cannot be overstated and this is an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a unique and famous machine with incomparable provenance.

"Such an opportunity is unlikely ever to be repeated."

A A "unique and fanous" 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor is expected to fetch up to �250,000 at the Cheffins Vintage Auction near Ely on October 19. Picture: Chris Lishman

The three-wheeled Ivel Agricultural Motor, the brainchild of visionary inventor Dan Albone, was the first commercially-viable British tractor and the first to go into volume production.

After experimenting with motorcycles, powered tricycles and even a car, Mr Albone began developing a farm tractor which became the Ivel Agricultural Motor - as tractor was not a commonly-used term at the time.

It had a single-speed (forward or reverse) transmission and a two-cylinder 24hp engine.

According to John Moffitt's research, model No. 131 was used as a demonstrator and exhibited at the Royal Agricultural Show in London in 1903.

A A "unique and fanous" 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor is expected to fetch up to �250,000 at the Cheffins Vintage Auction near Ely on October 19. Picture: Chris Lishman

He bought it from Derek Hackett of Ross-on-Wye and, after the National Tractor and Farm Museum closed, the Ivel remained in the Moffitt family's ownership despite much of the collection being dispersed.

It was loaned for a time to Beamish Museum and extensively re-built in 1994. To celebrate its centenary in 2003, John Moffitt embarked on a 100-mile charity drive around the country which raised £120,000 which was distributed to hospices throughout the country.

Following Mr Moffitt's death in 2008, it has been exhibited at many shows and featured in various vintage publications.

A A "unique and fanous" 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor is expected to fetch up to �250,000 at the Cheffins Vintage Auction near Ely on October 19. Picture: Chris Lishman

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Holiday park fined £100,000 after man almost drowned in pool

Olly Kimber, who almost drowned in a pool at Woodland Holiday Park, Trimingham Picture: Olly Kimber

#AskZimbo - Christoph Zimmermann Q&A

Christoph Zimmermann will answer questions from Norwich City fans in a live Q&A on Thursday afternoon Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Restaurateur spends £8,000 on improvements after critical food hygiene inspection

The Barn Restaurant at Terrington St John who have been told to improve after a food hygiene inspection. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

11 East Anglian alternatives to Champagne and prosecco

Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists