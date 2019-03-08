Search

Exhibition of Henry Moore's sculptures on show at Norfolk stately home

PUBLISHED: 14:09 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 30 April 2019

A collection of Henry Moore sculptures are on show at Houghton Hall. Picture: Supplied by Houghton Hall

Archant

A number of sculptures produced by renowned artist Henry Moore are on show at one of Norfolk’s stately homes for the next five months.

The exhibition at Houghton Hall, between Fakenham and King's Lynn, is being opened to the public on Wednesday May 1 and includes several outdoor pieces in the grounds of the house, as well as a selection of smaller works, models and etchings, which will be shown in the ground floor gallery spaces.

It has been curated by Sebastiano Barassi, the Henry Moore Foundation's head of collections and exhibitions.

Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton Hall, said: “It is a great accolade for Houghton to have the Henry Moore Foundation involved in this year's exhibition.

“We feel honoured that the foundation is lending such a range of important work and have agreed to curate the show for us.

“We are also extremely grateful to our sponsors, particularly the Gagosian Gallery.”

Henry Moore, who died in 1986, is considered to be one of the most important British artists of the 20th century and is an internationally celebrated sculptor of the modern era.

He was best known for his semi-abstract monumental bronze sculptures which are located around the world as public works of art.

Moore left a large body of work to the Henry Moore Foundation, which he set up in the grounds of his house at Much Hadham, Hertfordshire, in 1977.

Godfrey Worsdale, director of the Henry Moore Foundation, said: “We are delighted that Henry Moore's work will be seen in the remarkable surroundings of Houghton Hall.

“Over recent years, Houghton has become increasingly recognised for the platform it gives to artists and in particular to the work of sculptors.

“Henry Moore was frequently engaged by the relationship of his work with architecture and always pleased to see his monumental forms in natural light and settings.

“This exhibition will enable both to be seen to magnificent effect.”

The sculptures will be on show until September 29 and tickets cost £18 for adults, £10 for students and under 17s get in free.

