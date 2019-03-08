Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Eric's Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

PUBLISHED: 15:26 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 09 May 2019

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Archant

The Norfolk chippie has announced another new store opening just weeks after it revealed a new eatery in Holt.

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Eric's Fish and Chip shop in Thornham is making the leap down south opening a new shop in St Ives in Cornwall.

The business has gone from strength to strength having been crowned in the top five in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2019 and the top 10 best restaurants in the UK by the Fry magazine.

MORE: The Monica Vinader jewel in Norfolk's crown

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Founder Eric Snaith, said: "The main reason behind our growth is the ethos of the Eric's brand. Our vision was to deliver the nation's favourite dish to the best of our ability, focussing purely on the quality of the final product rather than the cost of producing it.

"Several loyal customers of ours at Thornham presented us with the opportunity to open a brand new site in St Ives. I was intrigued and after spending more time in St Ives and seeing the potential of a site there, I became confident that this was a great location for the next step in our growth.

You may also want to watch:

"As the coast is popular for people to visit from Cambridgeshire, many people in St Ives are already customers of ours in Thornham and the feedback pre-opening has been incredible."

And the problem of stretching his team across the country was an issue Mr Snaith was quick to solve.

"With any expansion comes challenges but I'm confident we've taken the necessary steps to ensure there will always be enough support available for management in each site," he said.

"Over the past twelve months we've worked to put together a strong team of operations managers to work alongside me and help oversee the kitchen and running of the restaurant."

Mr Snaith and his team announced earlier this year that they were opening a second outlet in Holt. Investment into both sites has totalled around £500,000.

Mr Snaith added: "We are hoping to grow our reputation into new areas and discover new customers, while also allowing our own team to grow and develop into their new roles.

"The expansion has meant promotions for several of the team, most of who have been with us from the start and are central to our plans for expansion."

Most Read

‘He has had a big influence in my career’ – City star ready for reunion with Klopp in the Premier League

Mario Vrancic has plenty of Bundesliga experience on his CV already Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

‘I thought we were going to die’ - Teen describes moment man with knife sprinted towards his car

Nathan Fuller with his partner Kay Shaw. Picture: Nathan Fuller

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ex-England number one Hart linked despite wage demands

Joe Hart has been linked with Norwich City Picture: PA

New people in charge at popular café aim to reduce prices

Martin and Nikki Rodwell have taken over Breakers cafe in Cromer. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers set up at Park and Ride site

Travellers have parked in the car park at Thickthorn Park and Ride off the A11 on the edge of Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Cafe says brownies mixed with cannabis plant extract are a hit with customers

That Cafe have added CBD oil infused brownies to their menu. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

One of Norwich’s oldest buildings re-opens as a wedding venue

One of the city's oldest buildings is open again for weddings. This couple, Mr and Mrs Ducker, were married at Dragon Hall before its closure. Pic: Ross Harvey

Eric’s Fish and Chip shop announce a third new store opening

Eric's Fish & Chip's in Thornham. Photo: Root Social.

Snooker centre bike thief caught on CCTV walking into lamppost

Woodside Snooker Centre on Woodside Road in Norwich. Picture Google.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists