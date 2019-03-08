Why was this Norwich firm giving away free sweets?

Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

The manager of a Norwich insurance firm hit on an ideal way of tackling what can be a boring subject to customers - by giving them sweets.

Some of the free sweets on offer. Pic: Archant. Some of the free sweets on offer. Pic: Archant.

Paul Ensor, PR and marketing manager at A-Plan, based on Surrey Street, hired a complete cart with all kinds of sweets from 'flying saucers' to white chocolate mice, dolly mixture and even Haribo 'fried eggs' and pink hearts to give away to employees at local firms.

Today he was at Archant, publisher of this newspaper, in Norwich, where he gave away sweets from 11am-3pm.

He said: "We don't do any transactions online so our business is about talking to people and the challenge is to stand out in the marketplace. The idea of giving away sweets is making it a memorable experience; so many people say it reminds them of their childhood, so it's a positive experience and the idea is when they come to need insurance, whether it's for their home, a holiday or car, they will remember us."

Sweetening up customers; Paul Ensor and Katherine Radmore of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant. Sweetening up customers; Paul Ensor and Katherine Radmore of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

A-Plan are doing all kinds of different ventures to engage with customers, with balloon modelling arranged for outside their store for the next bank holiday. It is also heavily involved in promoting Norfolk Day and arranging a competition with schools.

The sweetie cart, complete with the sweets in jars and pink striped paper bags, was hired from Chloe's Candy Cart Company based in Lowestoft which is also used for weddings and other occasions.

Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant. Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

