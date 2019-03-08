Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Why was this Norwich firm giving away free sweets?

PUBLISHED: 13:29 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 17 May 2019

Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

The manager of a Norwich insurance firm hit on an ideal way of tackling what can be a boring subject to customers - by giving them sweets.

Some of the free sweets on offer. Pic: Archant.Some of the free sweets on offer. Pic: Archant.

Paul Ensor, PR and marketing manager at A-Plan, based on Surrey Street, hired a complete cart with all kinds of sweets from 'flying saucers' to white chocolate mice, dolly mixture and even Haribo 'fried eggs' and pink hearts to give away to employees at local firms.

Today he was at Archant, publisher of this newspaper, in Norwich, where he gave away sweets from 11am-3pm.

MORE: Buy this Norfolk Gothic home for sale for £650,000 - but with the wrong name

He said: "We don't do any transactions online so our business is about talking to people and the challenge is to stand out in the marketplace. The idea of giving away sweets is making it a memorable experience; so many people say it reminds them of their childhood, so it's a positive experience and the idea is when they come to need insurance, whether it's for their home, a holiday or car, they will remember us."

Sweetening up customers; Paul Ensor and Katherine Radmore of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.Sweetening up customers; Paul Ensor and Katherine Radmore of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

A-Plan are doing all kinds of different ventures to engage with customers, with balloon modelling arranged for outside their store for the next bank holiday. It is also heavily involved in promoting Norfolk Day and arranging a competition with schools.

The sweetie cart, complete with the sweets in jars and pink striped paper bags, was hired from Chloe's Candy Cart Company based in Lowestoft which is also used for weddings and other occasions.

Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.Sweetening up his customers; Paul Ensor of A-Plan Insurance. Pic: Archant.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I wouldn’t put it past me’ – man’s threat to sue GP over ear wax

Graham Jones has said he will �seriously consider� suing his GP surgery, Birchwood Medical Practice in North Walsham, if he becomes involved in an accident due to his lack of hearing. Pictured, Graham Jones, inset. Photo: Google Streetview/Graham Jones

Drink driver smashed into wall at school bus stop

A driver who crashed into a wall in Yaxley was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Suffolk Police

Man suffers injuries to face in attack outside Tesco’s store

A man in his 50s was assaulted outside the Tesco Express in Westlegate. Picture: Louisa Baldwin

Norfolk man to be sentenced after death of worker caught in machinery

Robert Baldwin, Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists